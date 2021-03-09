Left Menu

Soccer-Leipzig's strikers brimming with confidence as Liverpool await

The confidence of RB Leipzig's strikers could be key in Wednesday's Champions League last 16 second leg against Liverpool as the Germans attempt to overturn a 2-0 first leg deficit, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Tuesday. For Nagelsmann, however, Liverpool's league results matter little. "Sure they were full of confidence in the past, more than now.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:34 IST
Soccer-Leipzig's strikers brimming with confidence as Liverpool await

The confidence of RB Leipzig's strikers could be key in Wednesday's Champions League last 16 second leg against Liverpool as the Germans attempt to overturn a 2-0 first leg deficit, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Tuesday. Strikers Yussuf Poulsen and Alexander Sorloth have been in superb form in recent weeks along with Christopher Nkunku, and Leipzig have won seven of their last eight Bundesliga games.

Nagelsmann said they are brimming with confidence and that gave him hope his side can find a way to reach the quarter-finals. "I am happy that our attack in the past months has had a big influence in our wins," Nagelsmann told a virtual news conference ahead of their trip to Budapest where the game will be played.

"We have to come back from 2-0 down. We have to take a few risks. We have to openly try to come back from the first leg defeat," he added. "It is good to have options with strikers who have confidence. The quality was the same some weeks ago but the confidence is different now. "It will be no easy task but we must believe and we have filled up on confidence."

In contrast, Liverpool's horrendous run of form continued with a 1-0 defeat by relegation battlers Fulham on Sunday - their sixth successive home league loss. That result meant they slipped to eighth in the Premier League. For Nagelsmann, however, Liverpool's league results matter little.

"Sure they were full of confidence in the past, more than now. It is a hard phase but they are still a world class team," he said. "They have a world class coach who has mastered crises in the past. "We don't count those results too much. We are still 2-0 behind and we want to be the winners."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. summit is last, best hope to tackle climate change, John Kerry says

This years United Nations climate summit is the worlds last, best hope to address the environmental crisis, U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry said on Tuesday, during a visit to the European Unions headquarters in Brussels.This is the mom...

Biden's Justice Department nominees face Senate confirmation hearing

President Joe Bidens nominees for the No. 2 and No. 3 Justice Department jobs face the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, and will likely be questioned on topics from civil rights to protecting the United States from domestic extremist ...

Greece delivers food to cattle ship at sea for months

Greece will deliver 50 tons of animal feed to the Togo-flagged ElBeik, which has been stuck at sea for nearly three months in the Mediterranean carrying hundreds of cattle rejected by their buyers amid fears of disease, government sources s...

Mamata recites Chandipath at Nandigram, says People will make BJP 'April fool' on polling day

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday recited Chandipath as she launched her poll campaign for the Nandigram seat asserting that no one should dare to play Hindu card against her, adding that the people will make Bharatiya J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021