Nothing is impossible: Koeman feels Barcelona can overturn 4-1 deficit

As Barcelona prepare for a strenuous task of advancing in the Champions League, manager Ronald Koeman exuded confidence in his side saying that "nothing is impossible" for the team.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 09-03-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 19:52 IST
Ronald Koeman (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

As Barcelona prepare for a strenuous task of advancing in the Champions League, manager Ronald Koeman exuded confidence in his side saying that "nothing is impossible" for the team. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) thrashed Barcelona 4-1 in the first leg of their Champions League match, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat-trick. Koeman's men will have to be at their best when they face the French side in the second-leg on Thursday.

"Nothing is impossible. We believe in ourselves. We know that at Barca you have to win and we are going to show this mentality that we have been demonstrating for a long time. I think nothing is impossible. We must be effective in the game to have options," Goal.com quoted Koeman as saying. "This is complicated. PSG are strong and aspires to win the Champions League. To have an option to come back, you must play a game very effectively. We are going to try. We always go out to win and hopefully we can try. It will be very difficult. We play against a team like PSG that does not allow us to play much," he added.

PSG on Tuesday confirmed that Neymar will not be available for the match. Neymar had picked up an injury during the club's Coupe de France clash with Caen on February 11. The player failed to recover in time for the upcoming match against Barcelona. PSG, in a statement, said Neymar has returned to partial training and a new assessment will be made in the coming day. "Neymar Jr returned to partial training with the squad last week and will continue to work back to fitness individually. A new assessment will be made in the coming days," the club said. (ANI)

