Left Menu

Delhi will bid for 2048 Olympic Games: CM Kejriwal

The Delhi government aims to host the 2048 Olympic Games and it will create whatever infrastructure and facilities required for it, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.Delhi hosted the first Asian Games in 1951, and the ninth edition in 1982.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 20:16 IST
Delhi will bid for 2048 Olympic Games: CM Kejriwal
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government aims to host the 2048 Olympic Games and it will create whatever infrastructure and facilities required for it, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

Delhi hosted the first Asian Games in 1951, and the ninth edition in 1982. In 2010, the national capital had hosted the Commonwealth Games. ''Delhi will bid for the 2048 Olympic games. We will create whatever infrastructure and other facilities are required for it,'' Kejriwal said during a post-budget press conference. Presenting the budget earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia said, ''There is another big dream related to sports which I am placing before this house... It is a dream to organise the Olympic Games in Delhi.'' He said that the Olympic torch has never come to Delhi since the games began in Athens, Greece, in 1896. ''The 32nd Olympic Games are to be held in Tokyo. The next three host cities have also been decided. Our government aims to bring the sports facilities and the atmosphere towards sports competitions to such a level through the new Sports University that we can apply to host the 39th Olympic sports competitions for 2048,'' he said.

''This may seem far away, but we have to bid for it 10 years before 2048. And before that, it will take 15 years to build adequate infrastructure, create an atmosphere where sports flourishes and bring our players to a level where they bring medals in sports competitions leading to Olympics 2048,'' Sisodia said.

The deputy CM said the sports university will also initiate its activities this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi releases Manuscript with commentaries on shlokas of Srimad Bhagavadgita

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi released a Manuscript with commentaries by 21 scholars on shlokas of Srimad Bhagavadgita. Jammu Kashmir Lt. Governor Shri Manoj Sinha was also present on the occasion along with Dr Karan Singh, the C...

India summons British envoy over 'tendentious' discussion on agri reforms in UK Parliament

India summoned the British High Commissioner on Tuesday and conveyed its strong opposition to the unwarranted and tendentious discussion on Indias agri reforms in the UK Parliament, describing it a gross interference in politics of another ...

ADR moves to SC seeking stay on sale of electoral bonds ahead of polls in 4 states and UT

The NGO Association for Democratic Reforms ADR on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the sale of electoral bonds ahead of state assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Union Territory Puducherry....

CPI in Kerala announces list of candidates for April 6 assembly polls

The CPI, a majorally in the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala, on Tuesday announced its list of candidates for the April 6 Assembly elections.CPI will becontesting in 25 of the 140 seats in the state,party state chief Kanam Rajendran t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021