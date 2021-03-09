Left Menu

Soccer-Brighton ban season ticket holder for two years for offensive post

Brighton & Hove Albion have banned a season ticket holder for two years after taking note of an "offensive and inappropriate" post on social media, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 20:43 IST
Soccer-Brighton ban season ticket holder for two years for offensive post
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Brighton & Hove Albion have banned a season ticket holder for two years after taking note of an "offensive and inappropriate" post on social media, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The club did not provide details of the post but its chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said they had "zero tolerance" for abusive content.

"We expect all our supporters to adhere to some basic levels of respect... but those who choose not to will be faced with sanctions such as these and, where appropriate, criminal charges and prosecution," Barber said in a statement. "In this instance, we thank those of our supporters who highlighted the posting to the club. As a result, the individual concerned has had their season ticket cancelled and a two-year ban imposed.

"We have stopped short of naming the individual or highlighting the post and we would request others to do the same as we do not wish to further highlight the behaviour or cause additional offence." Brighton are 17th in the standings with 26 points after losing 2-1 to Leicester City over the weekend and the south-coast club sit outside the relegation zone only due to goal difference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing finally sees positive net orders for airplanes

Boeing Co. said on Tuesday that it received more new orders than cancellations for commercial airplanes in February for the first time in 15 months.The company reported 82 new orders and 51 cancellations for a net gain of 31. In addition, B...

Magma Fincorp shareholders approve Rs 3,456 cr share issue to promoters, Poonawalla co

Non-banking finance company Magma Fincorp Ltd Magma on Tuesday said its shareholders have approved the companys plan to raise up to Rs 3,456 crore by issuing preference equity shares to Adar Poonawalla-controlled Rising Sun Holdings Ltd RSH...

BJP guilty of bringing political instability in Uttarakhand: Harish Rawat

Shortly after Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned as chief minister of Uttarakhand, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP of bringing political instability in the state, adding t...

Profile: From pracharak to CM, Trivendra Singh Rawat travelled a long way

From an obscure RSS pracharak to the chief minister of Uttarakhand -- it has been quite a journey for Trivendra Singh Rawat who had to quit the top office on Tuesday ahead of next years state assembly polls, following a collective decision ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021