Left Menu

Rugby-Davies, Hill back for title-chasing Wales in team to face Italy

We’ve had a two week build up to this game, trained really well in the fallow week and are looking forward to round four." Davies will partner flyhalf Dan Biggar, with Jonathan Davies and George North at centre, and Josh Adams, Louis Rees-Zammit and Liam Williams making up the back-three. The front row of the pack comprises props Wyn Jones and Tomas Francis, with Ken Owens at hooker.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 20:49 IST
Rugby-Davies, Hill back for title-chasing Wales in team to face Italy

Lock Cory Hill and scrumhalf Gareth Davies have been included for unbeaten Wales as they face struggling Italy in a Six Nations clash in Rome on Saturday, the only changes to the team that defeated England last month. Davies will replace the injured Kieran Hardy, while Hill comes in for Adam Beard alongside captain Alun Wyn Jones in the second row.

Coach Wayne Pivac has kept faith with the remainder of the side that defeated England 40-24 last time out to make it three wins from three in this year’s championship. "We are really looking forward to this weekend and are ready to get out there on Saturday," Pivac told the Welsh Rugby Union website.

"Three from three is a great start but there has been plenty to do and plenty of work-ons. We’ve had a two week build up to this game, trained really well in the fallow week and are looking forward to round four." Davies will partner flyhalf Dan Biggar, with Jonathan Davies and George North at centre, and Josh Adams, Louis Rees-Zammit and Liam Williams making up the back-three.

The front row of the pack comprises props Wyn Jones and Tomas Francis, with Ken Owens at hooker. Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau will continue their work at the back of the scrum. Wales have won each of their last 15 tests against Italy, and have lost two of the previous 29 meetings in all.

Italy have conceded 139 points in their three Six Nations games so far this season and sit bottom of the table without a victory in the competition since 2015, a run of 30 defeats in a row. Wales team:

1. Wyn Jones (33 Caps) 2. Ken Owens (80 Caps)

3. Tomas Francis (55 Caps) 4. Cory Hill (30 Caps)

5. Alun Wyn Jones (CAPT) (146 Caps) 6. Josh Navidi (26 Caps)

7. Justin Tipuric (83 Caps) 8. Taulupe Faletau (84 Caps)

9. Gareth Davies (60 Caps) 10. Dan Biggar (90 Caps)

11. Josh Adams (30 Caps) 12. Jonathan Davies (86 Caps)

13. George North (100 Caps) 14. Louis Rees-Zammit (7 Caps)

15. Liam Williams (69 Caps) Replacements:

16. Elliot Dee (35 Caps) 17. Rhys Carre (12 Caps)

18. Leon Brown (15 Caps) 19. Jake Ball (49 Caps)

20. Aaron Wainwright (28 Caps) 21. Lloyd Williams (31 Caps)

22. Callum Sheedy (7 Caps) 23. Uilisi Halaholo (2 Caps)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing finally sees positive net orders for airplanes

Boeing Co. said on Tuesday that it received more new orders than cancellations for commercial airplanes in February for the first time in 15 months.The company reported 82 new orders and 51 cancellations for a net gain of 31. In addition, B...

Magma Fincorp shareholders approve Rs 3,456 cr share issue to promoters, Poonawalla co

Non-banking finance company Magma Fincorp Ltd Magma on Tuesday said its shareholders have approved the companys plan to raise up to Rs 3,456 crore by issuing preference equity shares to Adar Poonawalla-controlled Rising Sun Holdings Ltd RSH...

BJP guilty of bringing political instability in Uttarakhand: Harish Rawat

Shortly after Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned as chief minister of Uttarakhand, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP of bringing political instability in the state, adding t...

Profile: From pracharak to CM, Trivendra Singh Rawat travelled a long way

From an obscure RSS pracharak to the chief minister of Uttarakhand -- it has been quite a journey for Trivendra Singh Rawat who had to quit the top office on Tuesday ahead of next years state assembly polls, following a collective decision ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021