PTI | Ocala | Updated: 09-03-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 20:51 IST
Aditi finishes T-23 at Drive On Championships

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok fired her fourth straight round in the 70s with an even par 72 to finish tied-23 at the Drive On Championship here.

With rounds of 72-73-70-72, Aditi ended with a total of 1-under 287 at Golden Ocala in her second start of 2021.

She will now have a two-week gap before she plays on the west coast in the Kia Classic.

USA's Austin Ernst won the touranmanet after pulling away to beat Jennifer Kupcho by five strokes.

Ernst was tied for the lead with Kupcho after each of the first two rounds but pulled a stroke ahead after three days. She closed with a 2-under 70 to finish with a total of 15-under 273.

While Kupcho, coming off a closing eagle on Saturday, had a double bogey and three bogeys in a 74.

Jenny Coleman made it a 1-2-3 US finish, closing with a 71 to get to 8 under.

Nelly Korda had weekend rounds of 76-75 to tie for 28th while Jessica shot a 71 to tie for eighth at 4-under.

