Rugby-Champions Cup holders Exeter host Lyon in last 16

European Champions Cup holders Exeter Chiefs will host Lyon in the round of 16 and could potentially meet Leinster next after the draw for the knockout stages was made in Lausanne, Switzerland on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 21:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay

European Champions Cup holders Exeter Chiefs will host Lyon in the round of 16 and could potentially meet Leinster next after the draw for the knockout stages was made in Lausanne, Switzerland on Tuesday. England's Exeter will play French side Lyon at their Sandy Park ground while Pro14 champions Leinster host French team Toulon. Munster host Toulouse, Wasps welcome Clermont Auvergne and Gloucester face La Rochelle.

The final two rounds of pool matches in the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup were cancelled in January amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Organisers European Professional Club Rugby said the top eight teams in Champions Cup Pool A and Pool B at the time those games were called off would qualify for the knockout stages.

The quarter-finals will be held on the weekend of April 9/10/11 with the semis scheduled for April 30, May 1/2. The second-tier Challenge Cup final will be in Marseille on May 21, a day before the Champions Cup final.

Last-16 draw: Munster v Toulouse

Gloucester v La Rochelle Wasps v Clermont Auvergne

Exeter Chiefs v Lyon Leinster v Toulon

Bordeaux-Bègles v Bristol Bears Racing 92 v Edinburgh

Scarlets v Sale Sharks Matches will be played on the weekend of April 2/3/4.

Quarter-finals draw: Exeter Chiefs/Lyon v Leinster/Toulon

Wasps/Clermont v Munster/Toulouse Gloucester/La Rochelle v Scarlets/Sale Sharks

Bordeaux-Begles/Bristol Bears v Racing 92/Edinburgh Matches will be played on the weekend of April 9/10/11

