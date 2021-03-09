Sports News Roundup: Wild halt Knights' 6-game win streak; Bissegger claims Paris-Nice lead with stage three time trial win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Spring training roundup: Dodgers' stars lead win over White Sox

World Series heroes Corey Seager and Julio Urias appear to be rounding into form early, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday at Glendale, Ariz. Seager, the World Series MVP, hit a three-run home run, and Urias, who recorded the final seven outs of the 2020 World Series victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, went three scoreless innings with a strikeout.

Swimming: Peaty says breaking records gives him biggest thrill

Britain's Olympic 100m breaststroke champion Adam Peaty said he is driven by the prospect of dominating opponents and shattering world records rather than merely winning medals as he prepares for this year's Tokyo Olympics. Peaty is the world record holder for the 50m and 100m breaststroke events and is one of the favourites to capture gold at Tokyo but the 26-year-old said it was all about being the fastest in the world.

Adding J.J. Watt might cost Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson

At $15.5 million per year for J.J. Watt, the Arizona Cardinals welcomed one reputable defender at the risk of losing another. Patrick Peterson, 30, is headed for unrestricted free agency, and the former first-round pick expects to find stronger interest from suitors outside of Arizona. That's because the Cardinals were left with just under $14 million in salary cap space entering the new league year.

Japan to keep foreign spectators away from Tokyo Olympics, Kyodo says

Japan has decided to stage this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without overseas spectators due to public concern about COVID-19, Kyodo news agency said on Tuesday, citing officials with knowledge of the matter. The Tokyo 2020 games organising committee said in response that a decision would be made by the end of March.

Bissegger claims Paris-Nice lead with stage three time trial win

Stefan Bissegger of EF Education-Nippo moved into the overall lead of the Paris-Nice week-long race after narrowly winning the time trial in stage three in Gien on Tuesday, his first victory as a professional cyclist. The Swiss finished with a time of 17 minutes and 34 seconds on the 14.4km course, finishing less than a second faster than Remi Cavagna of Deceuninck-QuickStep, while Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic finished third six seconds behind.

NHL roundup: Wild halt Knights' 6-game win streak

Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 26 shots for his first NHL shutout as the Minnesota Wild ended the Vegas Golden Knights' six-game win streak with a 2-0 victory on Monday night in Saint Paul, Minn. Kevin Fiala and Jonas Brodin scored goals for Minnesota, which was playing just its third home game since Jan. 31 because of a two-week COVID-19 pause combined with a road-heavy schedule.

Gronk brings sports memorabilia into digital age with NFT trading cards

Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski this week will become the first pro athlete to launch a set of his own digital trading cards, telling Reuters he expects the rarest one to fetch "millions." The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end's cards are part of a wildly popular new type of digital asset known as a non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

McIlroy ready for ultimate do-over at Players Championship

The PGA Tour may not allow mulligans but Rory McIlroy will enjoy the ultimate do-over this week when he gets a fresh start at defending his Players Championship crown after his poor start last year was wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic. McIlroy was nine shots back of leader Hideki Matsuyama and in a share of 83rd place after an even-par 72 in the first round last year before golf's unofficial fifth major was cancelled later that day due to coronavirus concerns.

Patriots to acquire OT Trent Brown from Raiders

Offensive tackle Trent Brown will be traded to the New England Patriots at the start of the league year on March 17, per multiple reports. Pending a physical, Brown is being dealt to the Patriots for the second time in his career -- this time from the Las Vegas Raiders -- after playing with New England in 2018.

WTA roundup: Madison Keys wins Dubai opener

Tenth-seeded American Madison Keys, playing just her third match of 2021, rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Taiwan's En-Shuo Liang on Monday in the first round of the Dubai (United Arab Emirates) Duty Free Championships. Keys hadn't played since the 2020 French Open before returning to reach the second round in Doha, Qatar, last week. She missed last month's Australian Open after testing positive for COVID-19.

