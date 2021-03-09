Soccer-New Marseille boss Sampaoli calls for unity after turbulent period

Left Menu

Olympique de Marseille's players must come together to fight for the shirt and put the turbulent events of the past few weeks behind them if they are to salvage the club's campaign, new manager Jorge Sampaoli said on Tuesday. Sampaoli replaced Andre-Villas Boas, who was suspended on Feb. 2, hours after the Portuguese coach offered to resign over disagreements with the club's board, and takes over last year's French Ligue 1 runners-up who are languishing in eighth place.

The club is trying to limp back to normalcy after supporters broke into their training centre in protest against the leadership and a poor run of results. "The notion of rebellion, we will use it to get out of the current situation," Sampaoli told reporters ahead of Wednesday's league match at home to Rennes, his first game in charge.

"I intend to show my sincerity to change things. It's a job that's done minute by minute. The jersey must unite us, bring us together. You have to win for the jersey, it's an obligation. "In a difficult moment, a crisis can lead to a rupture. You have to correct what is wrong. It's a process that will require patience."

The Argentine, who led Chile to their first Copa America title in 2015, said the language barrier would not be an impediment. "It's a challenge for me, not a risk," he said. "We need a communication of unity... We will talk about football. It's a question of a contagious passion."

Sampaoli has signed a contract until June 2023 but France's COVID-19 quarantine protocols prevented him taking charge at the weekend as Marseille crashed out in the French Cup last-32 to semi-professional fourth-tier side Canet Roussillon. "My quarantine was long... I suffered on Sunday during the cup match," he said. "I want the players to use the match against Rennes as an opportunity."

