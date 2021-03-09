No perfect answer: Buttler on playing New Zealand Tests

Left Menu

England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler feels right now there is no "perfect answer" to the question of him playing the Test series against New Zealand or not.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 09-03-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 22:44 IST
England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler (file image). Image Credit: ANI

England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler feels right now there is no "perfect answer" to the question of him playing the Test series against New Zealand or not. The IPL Governing Council on Sunday announced the schedule for IPL 2021 to be held in India across six venues from April 9. England are scheduled to play a two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting June 2 while the IPL final will be played on May 30 at Narendra Modi Stadium.

"We know playing for England is a huge draw for everyone and we're very well remunerated playing for England - we're very fortunate in that case," said Buttler in a virtual press conference. "The ECB and the players work very closely together to try and manage that, so is there a perfect answer at the moment? No. And certainly not in the times we are operating in at the moment. Those New Zealand Tests have been added to a very busy schedule quite late on," he added.

The star English batsman admitted it would be "bittersweet" to miss the games for his country in order to feature in the IPL playoffs. "It's always going be bittersweet if you're missing games with England or whatever opportunities you are missing, but we don't know how far players are going to get into that tournament [the IPL] or if you're actually going to miss them," said Buttler.

Buttler also highlighted the fact the New Zealand Test was added later to England's calendar. "The ECB has said it looked like if you were involved in the IPL you'd be staying. I think that agreement was probably in place before the NZ Tests were announced. I think the ECB is keeping consistent with where they were at before those games got put in the schedule," said Buttler.

On Sunday, England coach Chris Silverwood said that England players will be available for the whole of the IPL. "We have not looked at selection for the Test matches yet. For me, playing for your country is a big thing. It is always difficult to change anything. So, they will be staying for the whole IPL as it stands at the moment," Silverwood said during a virtual press conference.

India and England are gearing up for the white-ball series and will face each other in the first T20I on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

