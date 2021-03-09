Left Menu

Tennis-Kvitova pulls out of Dubai event with thigh injury

Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion who lifted the Qatar Open title over the weekend, received a bye into the second round in Dubai but retired in the second set against Swiss Jil Teichmann who was leading 6-2 3-4. "Unfortunately since my semi-final in Doha I felt my adductor.

09-03-2021
Czech fourth seed Petra Kvitova pulled out of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Tuesday after suffering a thigh problem in her second round match. Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion who lifted the Qatar Open title over the weekend, received a bye into the second round in Dubai but retired in the second set against Swiss Jil Teichmann who was leading 6-2 3-4.

"Unfortunately since my semi-final in Doha I felt my adductor. It didn't get any better and in the second set it got a little bit worse," the 31-year-old Kvitova said. "I felt pain almost everywhere on that right leg so unfortunately I couldn't move how I wanted and I didn't want it to get even worse. That's why I retired. I put everything into it.

"But overall I'm very happy with my title in Doha... I'm disappointed how it ended today. I'll try my best to get ready for Miami." The Miami Open, which is a WTA 1000 event like Dubai, is set to begin on March 23.

Kvitova is the latest top 10 player to pull out in Dubai after Romanian defending champion Simona Halep skipped the tournament with a lower back issue, while Australia's world number one Ash Barty also withdrew to nurse a left leg injury.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

