Soccer-Rangers players who breached COVID-19 rules charged by Scottish FA-reports

Midfielder Bongani Zungu and defenders Nathan Patterson and Calvin Bassey apologised to the club's fans late last month on their return to training after being removed from the squad following the protocol breach. The trio, as well as striker Dapo Mebude and goalkeeper Brian Kinnear, who are both out on loan, were ordered to self-isolate for 10 days after local media reported that they had attended a party in Glasgow which was broken up by police.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 00:25 IST
Five Rangers players who breached COVID-19 rules by attending a party last month have been charged by the Scottish FA, with a hearing set for March 25, British media reported on Tuesday.

The trio, as well as striker Dapo Mebude and goalkeeper Brian Kinnear, who are both out on loan, were ordered to self-isolate for 10 days after local media reported that they had attended a party in Glasgow which was broken up by police. They have already been fined by Rangers, who contacted the FA and the Scottish government over the incident.

The Scottish FA did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment. In November, Rangers winger Jordan Jones and defender George Edmundson received seven-match bans after breaching COVID-19 regulations by attending a private gathering.

Rangers celebrated their first league triumph since 2011 after Celtic were frustrated by Dundee United in a 0-0 draw on Sunday to hand their bitter Glasgow rivals the title. Scottish police arrested 28 fans following wild celebrations sparked by the triumph.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

