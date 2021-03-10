Left Menu

Golf-PGA Tour will test for COVID-19 for 'foreseeable future'- Monahan

The PGA Tour will continue testing players for COVID-19 for the "foreseeable future" and until a high percentage of competitors are vaccinated, Commissioner Jay Monahan said on Tuesday. Speaking at a news conference ahead of this week's Players Championship in Florida, Monahan felt there was light at the end of the tunnel regarding pandemic-related protocols but the PGA Tour was not about to let its guard down.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 00:53 IST
Golf-PGA Tour will test for COVID-19 for 'foreseeable future'- Monahan

The PGA Tour will continue testing players for COVID-19 for the "foreseeable future" and until a high percentage of competitors are vaccinated, Commissioner Jay Monahan said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference ahead of this week's Players Championship in Florida, Monahan felt there was light at the end of the tunnel regarding pandemic-related protocols but the PGA Tour was not about to let its guard down. "We will continue to provide testing for the foreseeable future and, hopefully, as we get to a high percentage of our players that have been vaccinated, we can start to pull back from the program that we know it as of today," he said.

"It's hard to determine when that will be, but clearly we see light at the end of the tunnel." There is no mandate in place requiring PGA Tour players to be vaccinated but Monahan said players are eager to be inoculated against COVID-19.

Last year's Players Championship was cancelled after the first round because of the pandemic, which marked the start of the PGA Tour's three-month COVID-19 hiatus. This week's event at Ponte Vedra Beach will feature the strongest field of the year and allow 20% of the usual crowd capacity at TPC Sawgrass.

The protocols that were in place when play finally resumed have since evolved and some, including temperature checks upon arrival at events, have been removed in recent weeks. But Monahan, credited with salvaging a season last year that many feared would be lost to COVID-19, said the PGA Tour continued to guard itself from thinking the worst was in the past given vaccination efforts were ramping up around the world.

"We've seen surges, we've seen the unpredictable, the uncertain nature of this pandemic and this virus," he said. "While we see light at the end of the tunnel and there are a lot with vaccination and the progress that we're making and the hope that's in front of us, you take that, but you still have to remind yourself that you've got to focus on your plan and your protocols and make sure we're doing everything we can to keep health and safety as our number one priority."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to meet virtually Friday with leaders of Japan, India, Australia

U.S. President Joe Biden will participate in an online meeting on Friday with the leaders of Japan, India and Australia, the White House announced on Tuesday, the first leader-level meeting of a group seen as part of efforts to balance Chin...

Meghan and Harry's revelations not yet fatal for British monarchy

Prince Harry and Meghans TV interview in which they talked of racism, neglect and feuding inside the royal family is the biggest challenge to the British monarchy this century, but supporters say it will survive, at least while Elizabeth is...

White House says it has no 'finalized' details about a senior diplomatic meeting with China

The White House said on Tuesday that it was directly engaged with China on a range of issues, but that it had no finalized details on a potential meeting between the two countries top diplomats. The South China Morning Post cited a source e...

This must be the 'decade of action' on climate change, John Kerry says

This years United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland must kick-start a decade of action to address the environmental crisis, U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry said on Tuesday during a visit to European Union headquarters in Brus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021