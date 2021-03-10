Left Menu

NFL-'Beast Mode' Lynch drawing his own entrepreneurial blueprint with cannabis launch

Lynch earned the adoration of Seattle Seahawks fans - for whom he hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in 2014 - en route to becoming widely admired across the National Football League (NFL) during his career. Now the 34-year-old is focused largely on his entrepreneurial endeavours, he told Reuters, including a SportsBettingDime.com endorsement, and his Dodi Blunts business, a crafted cannabis brand in his native Oakland, California, that distributes to 24 retailers in the Bay Area.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 01:43 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 01:34 IST
NFL-'Beast Mode' Lynch drawing his own entrepreneurial blueprint with cannabis launch
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

With a newly launched cannabis brand and an ebetting endorsement, five-time Pro Bowl running back Marshawn Lynch is building a business empire doing all the things everyone told him not to. Lynch earned the adoration of Seattle Seahawks fans - for whom he hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in 2014 - en route to becoming widely admired across the National Football League (NFL) during his career.

Now the 34-year-old is focused largely on his entrepreneurial endeavours, he told Reuters, including a SportsBettingDime.com endorsement, and his Dodi Blunts business, a crafted cannabis brand in his native Oakland, California, that distributes to 24 retailers in the Bay Area. "It's just seeming like everything that I grew up, you know, watching all my folks go to jail for, being harassed and looked at as criminals and as bad people, all of that shit is being legalised now, to where you're getting praised for getting into illegal shit now that it's legal," said Lynch.

"This was everything that I had to stay away from while I was in my career." Dodi Blunts is a passion project for Lynch with a goal to "raise up Black and Brown communities". It counts the Last Prisoner Project -- a nonprofit organisation that focuses on cannabis-related criminal justice reform -- as a partner.

"There is still a negative stigma just around (cannabis)," said Lynch. "With everybody wanting to get into this opportunity that is a business venture now... it's not looked at as 'you smoke weed, so you're a bad guy or a criminal.'" A famously frugal and practical person, Lynch has cautioned younger NFL players https://twitter.com/MrKeithJenkins/status/1216570543647924224 to look out for their financial future, while building a personal empire that includes his Beast Mode Marketing and a stake in a Fan-Controlled Football team.

"As far as what I feel is next for me it's just... not biting off more than I chew and maintaining what I got in order to create something that I never had," said Lynch, who led the NFL in rushing touchdowns for two consecutive seasons in 2013 and 2014. With numerous current and former professional athletes building their own business portfolios, he's quick to shrug off suggestions that his is the lone path from the playing field to entrepreneurship.

"There's more than one way to skin a cat," said Lynch. "End of the day, that's just one type of blueprint that's out there and it's appealing to who it's appealing to."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top woman in Alaska's Iditarod sled dog race forced out by injuries

The top woman competing in Alaskas Iditarod sled dog race, Aliy Zirkle, has been forced out of the contest after suffering a concussion and other injuries on the trail two days into the event, organizers said on Tuesday. No details of the m...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq surges as tech stocks roar back

U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq gaining about 4 to recoup heavy losses from the previous session as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up battered technology stocks. Tesla Inc jumped the most in almost a year, ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The number of people in intensive care in France who have COVID-19 is at the highest level since the end of November, while daily number of new cases in Turkey rose to two-month highs on Tuesday.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVID...

People News Roundup: Michelle Obama to be inducted into U.S. National Women's Hall of Fame; Meghan and Harry's revelations not yet fatal for British monarchy and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Michelle Obama to be inducted into U.S. National Womens Hall of FameFormer U.S. first lady Michelle Obama will be inducted into the National Womens Hall of Fame along with eight other wom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021