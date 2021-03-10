Soccer-Haaland shatters records with double against Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland on Tuesday became the fastest player to reach 20 goals in the Champions League, as well as the youngest, after scoring twice against Sevilla in the last 16. Haaland's goals helped Dortmund secure a 2-2 draw in their second-leg match that sent them into the quarter-finals 5-4 on aggregate.

The 20-year-old Norwegian has been sensational, needing just 14 matches to reach the 20-goal mark, with 10 fewer appearances than the previous record holder, Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane. He is also more than a year younger than Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe when he reached that mark just short of his 22nd birthday.

Haaland has netted 10 times in six Champions League games this season. For Dortmund the aggregate win secured their first quarter-final spot in four years, with Haaland hungry for more goals.

"It was a hard game -- I'm tired now, but to be in the next round feels very big," Haaland said. "It was a crazy game and a crazy win." "We knew that they were going to come at us very hard, but when we scored they needed three -- to be 1-0 up at halftime was very good and it was a nice goal."

Haaland's first goal was a tap in from a Marco Reus cutback but his second was a retaken penalty after his first effort was saved. The penalty was controversially awarded after a lengthy VAR review involving a foul on Haaland minutes earlier.

Haaland has now scored two goals in each of his last four Champions League appearances. "I missed the first penalty, but if (the keeper) had stood on the line I'd have scored -- like I did with the second. I was a little bit nervous on the second penalty, but I knew it would be nice to score a second goal."

