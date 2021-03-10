Left Menu

Soccer-Haaland shatters records with double against Sevilla

Haaland's goals helped Dortmund secure a 2-2 draw in their second-leg match that sent them into the quarter-finals 5-4 on aggregate. The 20-year-old Norwegian has been sensational, needing just 14 matches to reach the 20-goal mark, with 10 fewer appearances than the previous record holder, Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

Reuters | Dortmund | Updated: 10-03-2021 04:27 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 04:27 IST
Soccer-Haaland shatters records with double against Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland on Tuesday became the fastest player to reach 20 goals in the Champions League, as well as the youngest, after scoring twice against Sevilla in the last 16. Haaland's goals helped Dortmund secure a 2-2 draw in their second-leg match that sent them into the quarter-finals 5-4 on aggregate.

The 20-year-old Norwegian has been sensational, needing just 14 matches to reach the 20-goal mark, with 10 fewer appearances than the previous record holder, Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane. He is also more than a year younger than Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe when he reached that mark just short of his 22nd birthday.

Haaland has netted 10 times in six Champions League games this season. For Dortmund the aggregate win secured their first quarter-final spot in four years, with Haaland hungry for more goals.

"It was a hard game -- I'm tired now, but to be in the next round feels very big," Haaland said. "It was a crazy game and a crazy win." "We knew that they were going to come at us very hard, but when we scored they needed three -- to be 1-0 up at halftime was very good and it was a nice goal."

Haaland's first goal was a tap in from a Marco Reus cutback but his second was a retaken penalty after his first effort was saved. The penalty was controversially awarded after a lengthy VAR review involving a foul on Haaland minutes earlier.

Haaland has now scored two goals in each of his last four Champions League appearances. "I missed the first penalty, but if (the keeper) had stood on the line I'd have scored -- like I did with the second. I was a little bit nervous on the second penalty, but I knew it would be nice to score a second goal."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Kosovo threaten to withdraw from Spain game unless flag, anthem respected

Kosovos national football federation has threatened to withdraw from its upcoming World Cup qualifier away to Spain later this month if it is not allowed to display its flag or play its national anthem before kickoff. Spain is one of five E...

Biden to meet virtually with leaders of Japan, India, Australia

U.S. President Joe Biden will participate in an online meeting on Friday with the leaders of Japan, India and Australia, the White House announced on Tuesday, the first leader-level meeting of a group seen as part of efforts to balance Chin...

Soccer-Ten-man Porto stun Juve to reach last eight in thriller

Defiant 10-man Porto upset Juventus to reach the Champions League quarter-finals on away goals after a 4-4 aggregate draw despite losing 3-2 to the Italians following extra time in a thrilling clash that went to the wire on Tuesday.Sergio O...

Coalition eyes 100-day target for new vaccines against disease epidemics

An international coalition set up to prepare for future infectious disease threats set out what it called its moonshot plan on Wednesday to ensure new vaccines against emerging disease epidemics are developed within 100 days.Launching a 3.5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021