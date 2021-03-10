Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Top woman in Alaska's Iditarod sled dog race forced out by injuries

The top woman competing in Alaska's Iditarod sled dog race, Aliy Zirkle, has been forced out of the contest after suffering a concussion and other injuries on the trail two days into the event, organizers said on Tuesday. No details of the mishap were immediately available. But Zirkle, a fan favorite, was evacuated from the trail at Rohn, a checkpoint 183 miles into the race, and sent to an Anchorage hospital for medical treatment, organizers said. U.S. women to face Sweden in April for Olympics tune-up

The top-ranked U.S. women's team will head to Europe in April to face Sweden as part of their preparations for the Tokyo Olympics where they will try to reclaim the gold medal that eluded them at the 2016 Rio Games, U.S. Soccer announced on Tuesday. U.S. Soccer said fans will not be allowed at the April 10 game in Stockholm and that they are currently finalising a second match in Europe to be played on April 13. Japan to keep foreign spectators away from Tokyo Olympics, Kyodo says

Japan has decided to stage this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without overseas spectators due to public concern about COVID-19, Kyodo news agency said on Tuesday, citing officials with knowledge of the matter. The Tokyo 2020 games organising committee said in response that a decision would be made by the end of March. PGA Tour will test for COVID-19 for 'foreseeable future': Monahan

The PGA Tour will continue testing players for COVID-19 for the "foreseeable future" and until a high percentage of competitors are vaccinated, Commissioner Jay Monahan said on Tuesday. Speaking at a news conference ahead of this week's Players Championship in Florida, Monahan felt there was light at the end of the tunnel regarding pandemic-related protocols but the PGA Tour was not about to let its guard down. Gronk brings sports memorabilia into digital age with NFT trading cards

Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski this week will become the first pro athlete to launch a set of his own digital trading cards, telling Reuters he expects the rarest one to fetch "millions." The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end's cards are part of a wildly popular new type of digital asset known as a non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Federer sets eyes on Olympics as long as knee holds up

Roger Federer is targeting a third Olympic medal at the Tokyo Games this year after missing out in 2016 due to injury as he looks to gain momentum when he returns to the court this week after 13 months on the sidelines with a knee problem. Federer, 39, is making his long-awaited comeback at the Qatar Open -- where he plays Britain's Dan Evans in the second round -- after two knee surgeries ended his season last year. NFL: 'Beast Mode' Lynch drawing his own entrepreneurial blueprint with cannabis launch

With a newly launched cannabis brand and an ebetting endorsement, five-time Pro Bowl running back Marshawn Lynch is building a business empire doing all the things everyone told him not to. Lynch earned the adoration of Seattle Seahawks fans - for whom he hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in 2014 - en route to becoming widely admired across the National Football League (NFL) during his career. Golf: Willett tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from Players

Former Masters champion Danny Willett has withdrawn from this week's Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday. The Englishman, whose sole PGA Tour triumph came at the 2016 Masters, most recently competed at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando where he finished in a share of 31st. Flyers take search for consistency up against Sabres

The Philadelphia Flyers attempt to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season Tuesday night when they play host to the reeling Buffalo Sabres. The Flyers have not lost three games in succession since Jan. 7, 2020, but a 4-3 loss at Pittsburgh and a 3-1 home loss to the Washington Capitals over the weekend put them at risk of an extended losing streak. They also were the first consecutive defeats in regulation the Flyers experienced in more than a calendar year (Dec. 31, 2019-Jan. 4, 2020). Paul Pierce, Chris Bosh headline 2021 HOF finalists

NBA stars Chris Bosh and Paul Pierce, WNBA great Lauren Jackson and Villanova coach Jay Wright are among the 14 finalists announced Tuesday for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2021. Those four are among the nine first-time finalists up for election, along with five previous finalists.

