Rugby-France lock Le Roux out of England Six Nations clash

France lock Bernard Le Roux will miss Saturday's Six Nations game against England at Twickenham, the French rugby federation (FFR) said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 08:22 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 08:22 IST
France lock Bernard Le Roux will miss Saturday's Six Nations game against England at Twickenham, the French rugby federation (FFR) said in a statement. Le Roux, who has won 46 caps, featured in the victories over Italy and Ireland last month. The FFR did not provide a reason for his absence.

Le Roux has been replaced in coach Fabien Galthie's 31-man squad by RC Toulon lock Swan Rebbadj. The 26-year-old made his international debut in the Autumn Nations Cup clash with Italy in November but has not played for France since. France are looking to lift the Six Nations title for the first time since 2010 and are second in the standings with nine points from two matches, five points behind Wales, who have played a game more.

