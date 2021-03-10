Left Menu

Team New Zealand beat Luna Rossa in the opening race of the 36th America's Cup off the coast of Auckland on Wednesday, the defenders crossing the line 31 seconds ahead of the Italian challengers. The first race in the best-of-13 contest turned on the start when Luna Rossa co-helmsman Jimmy Spithill steered close to TNZ's Te Rehutai but was forced to back off and had a penalty appeal declined.

Sailing-Team New Zealand win opening race in 36th America's Cup

Team New Zealand beat Luna Rossa in the opening race of the 36th America's Cup off the coast of Auckland on Wednesday, the defenders crossing the line 31 seconds ahead of the Italian challengers.

The first race in the best-of-13 contest turned on the start when Luna Rossa co-helmsman Jimmy Spithill steered close to TNZ's Te Rehutai but was forced to back off and had a penalty appeal declined. TNZ opened up a 14-second gap at the first turn and took that out to 23 seconds after the first downwind leg.

Luna Rossa got the deficit down to 17 seconds by the fourth turn but TNZ were stronger over the last two legs and crossed the line comfortably ahead in 23 minutes and eight seconds. "It's good to get off the line and get a few shots up there first beat," said TNZ skipper Peter Burling.

"Really happy with the pre-start and the way the whole team has got the boat in good shape." The contest for the oldest trophy in international sport, which was delayed for four days by a coronavirus lockdown in Auckland, continues later on Wednesday with race two.

"The performance of the boats looks pretty close so there's exciting times ahead," said Spithill's co-helmsman Francesco Bruni. "We could have started better (but) they will fight hard and we will fight hard. It's going to be a great America's Cup, I think."

