Left Menu

Varun Chakravarthy fails fitness test again, Natarajan at NCA with shoulder niggle

He did his rehab at the NCA and started throwing normally.However, he has failed to clear the YoYo test mark stipulated for a 2km run at least twice, a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.The question now being asked is why did the Chetan Sharma led committee select such a player, who, after the month of October, hasnt played even one competitive game for his state Tamil Nadu.We can understand he was doing his rehab during Mushtaq Ali T20 Championship.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-03-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 10:01 IST
Varun Chakravarthy fails fitness test again, Natarajan at NCA with shoulder niggle

Pacer Varun Chakravarthy's failure to clear fitness tests has ruled him out while T Natarajan is racing against time to be battle-ready, making him doubtful for at least the early part of India's five-match T20 series against England starting here on Friday.

Chakravarthy has repeatedly failed to clear the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru while yorker specialist Natarajan is yet to join the squad here due to an apparent ''shoulder niggle''.

''Varun Chakravarthy was selected because he recovered from his shoulder injury that ruled him out of the Australia series. He did his rehab at the NCA and started throwing normally.

''However, he has failed to clear the YoYo test mark stipulated for a 2km run at least twice,'' a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The question now being asked is why did the Chetan Sharma led committee select such a player, who, after the month of October, hasn't played even one competitive game for his state Tamil Nadu.

''We can understand he was doing his rehab during Mushtaq Ali (T20 Championship). But then again, he didn't play a single Vijay Hazare Trophy game. How do you assess his match fitness based on games that he played five months back? I guess Varun Chakravarthy is a lesson for selectors,'' said the source.

''If a player is generally not maintaining the standards set by this Indian team, his bowling alone can't be a criteria for selection.'' It is learnt that Rahul Chahar will be inducted in the squad as he is already in the bio-bubble since the start of the Test series.

In case of Natarajan, the NCA medical staff is trying to get him fit or at least the later part of the series.

Rahul Tewatia is training with the Indian team in Ahmedabad as he awaits his second fitness Test results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Elle Fanning boards film about making of 'The Godfather'

Filmmaker Barry Levinsons film about the making of the celebrated crime drama The Godfather has added actor Elle Fanning to the cast.Titled Francis and The Godfather, the movie will also feature Oscar Isaac, Jake Gyllenhaal and Elisabeth Mo...

Moradabad Railway Division develops app for 'Kumbh Mela' pilgrims

The Moradabad Railway Division launched an app for pilgrims of Maha Kumbh Mela for their assistance. The mobile app provides information about trains and government guidelines on COVID-19. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, General Manager of Nort...

Mexico to rely heavily on Chinese vaccines

Mexico announced a huge bet on Chinese vaccines Tuesday, without making public any information about their efficacy. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the Mexican government has signed agreements for 12 million doses of the ye...

Xbox latest update brings new toggles for FPS Boost and Auto HDR

Microsoft has released the March update for Xbox game consoles that brings an updated to the Xbox Accessories app as well as new features including backward compatible Auto HDR and FPS Boost settings.Ahead of the March 16 Xbox Wireless Head...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021