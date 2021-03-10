Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool fans don't want me as manager, says Rangers' Gerrard

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said it is his dream to take charge of Liverpool one day but has no intention of replacing Juergen Klopp, who has come under pressure amid a stunning slump in form. Is it a dream for me to one day be Liverpool manager?

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 10:23 IST
Soccer-Liverpool fans don't want me as manager, says Rangers' Gerrard

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said it is his dream to take charge of Liverpool one day but has no intention of replacing Juergen Klopp, who has come under pressure amid a stunning slump in form. Gerrard took the helm at Rangers in 2018 and guided them to their first Scottish Premiership title since 2011 this season, denying Celtic a 10th successive crown in the process.

His success has seen him tipped to take over from Klopp, whose side waltzed to the Premier League title last season but have lost eight times in the league since January and dropped to eighth in the current campaign. Klopp has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Joachim Loew when he steps down as Germany boss after the European Championship in June-July, though the Liverpool manager said on Tuesday he would not be available.

"The Liverpool fans don't want me to be the manager," Gerrard told ITV News. "They want Klopp to continue to be the Liverpool manager - and I'm totally with them. "We shouldn't talk about this. We have one of the best managers leading our club at the minute.

"I've got a job here. I don't think it's helpful to talk about this and I hope Juergen stays at Liverpool for many years." Gerrard, 40, spent 17 seasons at Liverpool as a player and won the Champions League title in 2005. He also worked for the Merseyside club as a youth coach before taking charge of Rangers.

"Liverpool is my club. I had a great journey. Is it a dream for me to one day be Liverpool manager? Yes, it is, but not yet and who's to say I'll ever be good enough." Rangers face Slavia Prague in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday in the Czech Republic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

LS adjourned till 12.30 pm after Oppn MPs noisily demand repeal of farm laws

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12.30 pm on Wednesday after Opposition members disrupted proceedings over their demand of a repeal of the three farm laws. Opposition members started raising slogans as soon as the House convened for the day...

Tirath Singh Rawat to be new Uttarakhand chief minister

Pauri Garhwal MP Tirath Singh Rawat was on Wednesday chosen as the leader of Uttarakhand BJP legislature party, paving the way for his becoming the new chief minister of the hill state.His name was announced by outgoing chief minister Trive...

Vivo India revenue grows over 45 pc to Rs 25,060 cr in FY20

Chinese smartphone company Vivosaw its revenue in India growing over 45 per cent to about Rs 25,060 crore in FY20 even as its losses widened significantly over the previous fiscal, according to regulatory filings.Vivo Mobile Indias revenue ...

Madurai to impose Rs 200 fine on those not wearing masks

The Madurai district administration on Tuesday has ordered the imposition of a fine of Rs 200 on those not wearing masks in public places. A press release issued by the Madurai district collector reminded the people that the curfew has been...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021