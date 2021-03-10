Left Menu

ISL 7: Proud of players, they worked very hard, says NorthEast United coach Jamil

After losing in the second-leg of the semifinal against ATK Mohun Bagan on Tuesday, NorthEast United head coach Khalid Jamil praised his players for their hard work and for making it to the knockout stages of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 10-03-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 10:25 IST
ISL 7: Proud of players, they worked very hard, says NorthEast United coach Jamil
NorthEast United head coach Khalid Jamil (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI

After losing in the second-leg of the semifinal against ATK Mohun Bagan on Tuesday, NorthEast United head coach Khalid Jamil praised his players for their hard work and for making it to the knockout stages of the Indian Super League (ISL). ATK Mohun Bagan held the fort against a spirited rearguard press by NorthEast United to seal a place in the ISL final with a 2-1 win (3-2 on aggregate) over the Highlanders at the Fatorda Stadium

With this win, the Mariners have set up a mouth-watering blockbuster title clash against rivals and League Shield Winners Mumbai City FC. The result also means that Bagan has qualified for the AFC Cup Group Stages after finishing second in the league and qualifying for the final. Their opponents in the final, Mumbai City FC, have sealed the Asian Champions League spot.

David Williams (38') continued his form in the playoffs by scoring yet again while Manvir Singh (68') added the second before Suhair Vadakkepeedika (74') pulled a goal back for the Highlanders. "In the first half, they (Bagan) played very well. I think it was a miscommunication between the players. But then we went into the dressing room and solved the problem. Second-half we played better, got the chances. But I'm proud of the players, they worked very hard," Jamil said after the game.

"There were many complaints about how we are going to play. We decided on one. But they played differently. Then I told them we must think about one (way) so just stick to that and be patient as we are going to put another striker and play attacking (football)," he added. Jamil further said NorthEast's run in the tournament will build more confidence towards Indian coaches in the league.

"Just want to say that for the league, ISL has done a wonderful job. League officials, groundsmen, everybody worked very hard. I want to thank the Indian referees, they have done a wonderful job. Just keep working hard. And I want to say is that we got this result because of the players. I want to tell you about our staff Allison, Mitesh, physio and Robin and especially our manager. They have done a wonderful job," Jamil said. "As I said you must give confidence to Indian coaches because foreign coaches are good. But Indian coaches are also capable. They only need a chance and can prove themselves," he added.

Jamil also said that he is open to continuing his stint with the Highlanders next season. "I just finished this season. Whatever JB (co-owner Jayabalan) sir says, I will do that. If he wants me to continue I will do." ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City will lock horns in the final of the ISL on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

LS adjourned till 12.30 pm after Oppn MPs noisily demand repeal of farm laws

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12.30 pm on Wednesday after Opposition members disrupted proceedings over their demand of a repeal of the three farm laws. Opposition members started raising slogans as soon as the House convened for the day...

Tirath Singh Rawat to be new Uttarakhand chief minister

Pauri Garhwal MP Tirath Singh Rawat was on Wednesday chosen as the leader of Uttarakhand BJP legislature party, paving the way for his becoming the new chief minister of the hill state.His name was announced by outgoing chief minister Trive...

Vivo India revenue grows over 45 pc to Rs 25,060 cr in FY20

Chinese smartphone company Vivosaw its revenue in India growing over 45 per cent to about Rs 25,060 crore in FY20 even as its losses widened significantly over the previous fiscal, according to regulatory filings.Vivo Mobile Indias revenue ...

Madurai to impose Rs 200 fine on those not wearing masks

The Madurai district administration on Tuesday has ordered the imposition of a fine of Rs 200 on those not wearing masks in public places. A press release issued by the Madurai district collector reminded the people that the curfew has been...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021