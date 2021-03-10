Left Menu

USWNT to play friendly against Sweden on April 10 in Stockholm

US Women's National Team (USWNT) will travel to face Sweden in a friendly match on April 10 at Friends Arena in Stockholm.

ANI | Chicago | Updated: 10-03-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 11:06 IST
US Women's National Team (USWNT) will travel to face Sweden in a friendly match on April 10 at Friends Arena in Stockholm. The match will be the first of two during the April FIFA international window, with US Soccer saying the USWNT is currently finalizing the second match in Europe on April 13. The clash against Sweden will be played behind closed doors. Sweden is currently fifth in the FIFA Women's World Rankings and this will be the first match ever for the USWNT in Sweden's capital city.

The most recent meeting between the countries came in Vlatko Andonovski's first match as USWNT head coach on November 7 which the US won by 3-2. The USA also faced Sweden in the group stage at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup which was also won by the US (2-0). Unbeaten through five games so far in 2021, these will be the first away games of the year and mark a relatively quick return to Europe for the US Women who defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in Breda last November.

"We want to play as many of the top teams as possible to prepare for the Olympics and Sweden certainly falls into that category. They are proven winners, have tremendously athletic players, are led by an excellent coach and are tactically savvy and experienced," Andonovski said in a statement. "We need as many tests as possible like the ones we'll face at the Olympics and these games in Europe will give us that. We only have a few matches left before we have to pick the Olympic Team so we need the players to show how they can impact the success of our team and we need to see them do it against world-class teams," he added. (ANI)

