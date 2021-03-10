Left Menu

Varun Chakravarthy fails fitness test again, Natarajan at NCA with shoulder niggle

He did his rehab at the NCA and started throwing normally.However, he has failed to clear the YoYo test mark stipulated for a 2km run at least twice, a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.The question now being asked is why did the Chetan Sharma led committee select such a player, who, after the month of October, hasnt played even one competitive game for his state Tamil Nadu.We can understand he was doing his rehab during Mushtaq Ali T20 Championship.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-03-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 11:12 IST
Varun Chakravarthy fails fitness test again, Natarajan at NCA with shoulder niggle

Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy's failure to clear fitness tests has ruled him out while pacer T Natarajan is racing against time to be battle-ready, making him doubtful for at least the early part of India's five-match T20 series against England starting here on Friday.

Chakravarthy has repeatedly failed to clear the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru while yorker specialist Natarajan is yet to join the squad here due to an apparent ''shoulder niggle''.

''Varun Chakravarthy was selected because he recovered from his shoulder injury that ruled him out of the Australia series. He did his rehab at the NCA and started throwing normally.

''However, he has failed to clear the YoYo test mark stipulated for a 2km run at least twice,'' a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The question now being asked is why did the Chetan Sharma led committee select such a player, who, after the month of October, hasn't played even one competitive game for his state Tamil Nadu.

''We can understand he was doing his rehab during Mushtaq Ali (T20 Championship). But then again, he didn't play a single Vijay Hazare Trophy game. How do you assess his match fitness based on games that he played five months back? I guess Varun Chakravarthy is a lesson for selectors,'' said the source.

''If a player is generally not maintaining the standards set by this Indian team, his bowling alone can't be a criteria for selection.'' It is learnt that Rahul Chahar will be inducted in the squad as he is already in the bio-bubble since the start of the Test series.

In case of Natarajan, the NCA medical staff is trying to get him fit or at least the later part of the series.

Rahul Tewatia is training with the Indian team in Ahmedabad as he awaits his second fitness Test results.

The T20s will be followed by a three-match ODI series in Pune.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

LS adjourned till 12.30 pm after Oppn MPs noisily demand repeal of farm laws

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12.30 pm on Wednesday after Opposition members disrupted proceedings over their demand of a repeal of the three farm laws. Opposition members started raising slogans as soon as the House convened for the day...

Tirath Singh Rawat to be new Uttarakhand chief minister

Pauri Garhwal MP Tirath Singh Rawat was on Wednesday chosen as the leader of Uttarakhand BJP legislature party, paving the way for his becoming the new chief minister of the hill state.His name was announced by outgoing chief minister Trive...

Vivo India revenue grows over 45 pc to Rs 25,060 cr in FY20

Chinese smartphone company Vivosaw its revenue in India growing over 45 per cent to about Rs 25,060 crore in FY20 even as its losses widened significantly over the previous fiscal, according to regulatory filings.Vivo Mobile Indias revenue ...

Madurai to impose Rs 200 fine on those not wearing masks

The Madurai district administration on Tuesday has ordered the imposition of a fine of Rs 200 on those not wearing masks in public places. A press release issued by the Madurai district collector reminded the people that the curfew has been...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021