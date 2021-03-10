Left Menu

Soccer-South Korea to travel to Japan for friendly match

The Koreans will become the first international sports team to visit Japan since the country tightened its border restrictions in late December. The sides will meet at Yokohama International Stadium on March 25, four days after a state of emergency is expected to be lifted in Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 13:01 IST
Soccer-South Korea to travel to Japan for friendly match

The Korea Football Association (KFA) said on Wednesday the men's national team would travel to Japan this month for a friendly match as part of their preparations for 2022 World Cup qualifiers. The Koreans will become the first international sports team to visit Japan since the country tightened its border restrictions in late December.

The sides will meet at Yokohama International Stadium on March 25, four days after a state of emergency is expected to be lifted in Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures. The state of emergency had been set to end on March 7 but was extended by two weeks due to the threat from new coronavirus variants and the possibility of cases rising again.

Tokyo is set to host the Olympic Games in July-August after the event was postponed by a year due to the pandemic. Yonhap news agency quoted KFA Secretary General Chun Han-jin as saying they had reached an agreement with the government that the squad would be exempt from mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arriving back home.

The squad would instead undergo a one-week isolation in a biosecure bubble at the National Football Center. The two countries last met in the East Asian Championships in Busan in December 2019, when the Koreans registered a 1-0 win.

Japan currently top their group in qualifying for the World Cup and are due to face Mongolia on March 30. The Koreans, who are set to play their remaining World Cup qualifiers in June, are second in Group H, where they trail Turkmenistan by a point having played one game fewer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha passes National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws Second (Amendment) Bill to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

Lok Sabha passes National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws Second Amendment Bill to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi....

Umpire's Call is needed as technology isn't 100 per cent accurate, says Nitin Menon

By Vishesh Roy It was in June last year that Nitin Menon was inducted in ICCs Elite Panel of Umpires, and in eight months time, the Indian official has managed to capture the imagination of cricket pundits with the discipline he showed in t...

Sports News Roundup: Rockies' power too much for Diamondbacks; Surging Jets hand Leafs third straight loss and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Spring training roundup Rockies power too much for DiamondbacksThe Colorado Rockies showed their power potential with four early home runs, three off Arizona Diamondbacks starter Luke Wea...

Fadnavis moves privilege notice against Maha Home Minister

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday moved a breach of privilege notice against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, accusing the latter of making a false allegation against him.Speaking in the Assem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021