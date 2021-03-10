Left Menu

Sport-Fans urged to 'lend their brain' to new concussion study

The 'Sporting Mindset' campaign, launched by dementia-detection app Mindset4Dementia, aims to detect the early stages of cognitive disorders prevalent in sports by using data provided by members of the public. The campaign has received backing from ex-Wales rugby union international Alix Popham and former English football international Viv Anderson.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 13:30 IST
Sport-Fans urged to 'lend their brain' to new concussion study

Former rugby union and soccer players have called on fans in the UK to "lend their brain" for a new study examining the links between concussion and dementia. The 'Sporting Mindset' campaign, launched by dementia-detection app Mindset4Dementia, aims to detect the early stages of cognitive disorders prevalent in sports by using data provided by members of the public.

The campaign has received backing from ex-Wales rugby union international Alix Popham and former English football international Viv Anderson. The death of England's World Cup winning midfielder Nobby Stiles in October put the spotlight on the issue of dementia in professional football.

A group of former rugby players suffering from concussion-related health problems have said their issues were caused by negligence over head injuries. As part of the campaign, Mindset has included a screening mechanic for Post Concussive Syndromes (PCS) to identify users with PCS and look for correlation with other factors such as cognitive impairment and mood changes.

It will also provide the ability to monitor individuals at different stages of their concussion. "Mindset's campaign ... gives people everywhere the opportunity to change the narrative and be part of the solution," co-founder Hamzah Selim said.

"By downloading the app and helping us train the AI, we can turbocharge medical insight into the relationship between sport and neurological disease." League Managers Association (LMA) chief Richard Bevan said it was important to work together in the fight against dementia.

"It's distressing to see so many people being diagnosed with dementia," he said. "We at the LMA are doing all we can to support those working to research the condition." The UK Parliament last week announced the launch of an inquiry into the long-term effects of head injuries in sport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian govt websites down for some users, operator reports network malfunction

Some Russian government websites including the Kremlins and that of the lower house of parliament were unavailable for some Russian internet users on Wednesday, Reuters witnesses said.Russias state telecoms operator Rostelecom said the disr...

Russia says Twitter restrictions will affect video, photo content - Ifax

A Russian move to slow down the speed of Twitter will affect video and photo content, and not text content, the Interfax news agency cited a communications watchdog official as saying on Wednesday.The official said the restriction, which wa...

Constable shot while chasing bike without numberplate

A Delhi Police constable on Wednesday suffered bullet injury while chasing two men in south Delhis Defence Colony area, officials said.The incident took place around 9 am, they said.According to police, constable Naveen of Defence Colony po...

Armenian army chiefs reiterate call for prime minister to step down - TASS

Armenias army leaders reiterated their call on Wednesday for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to step down hours after the government said the dismissal of a top army general at the center of a political crisis had come into force, TASS news ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021