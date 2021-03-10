Left Menu

Bhuvneshwar will play important role in T20 World Cup, his workload management important: Laxman

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman feels Bhuvneshwar Kumar will play a vital role in Indias T20 World Cup campaign later this year and the pacers workload management needs to be prioritised.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 14:13 IST
Bhuvneshwar will play important role in T20 World Cup, his workload management important: Laxman

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman feels Bhuvneshwar Kumar will play a vital role in India's T20 World Cup campaign later this year and the pacer's workload management needs to be prioritised. Bhuvneshwar returns to the T20 squad after a long injury lay-off. The senior pacer had suffered a thigh muscle injury during last year's IPL which ruled him out of the league as well as the tour of Australia. ''I still feel great and happy that Bhuvneshwar has regained fitness because he's such an important bowler, especially in white-ball cricket for India,'' Laxman said on Star Sports' 'Cricket Connected'.

''Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, if there's anyone in that Indian bowling line-up who has got the experience of bowling not only with the new ball but also at the death.

''He is such an important member, we have to look after Bhuvneshwar Kumar the fast bowler because he will be playing a very important role, come November when the World Cup will happen,'' Laxman added.

India's best white-ball exponent at his peak form, the Uttar Pradesh seamer last played a T20I in December 2019.

''For him to be 100 per cent fit, I think a lot of priority and prominence has to be given to manage the workload and the injury of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.'' Laxman doesn't expect Bhuvneshwar to feature in more than two games in the five-match series against England, starting in Ahmedabad on Friday.

''I hope that he doesn't play all the five matches. I think he can be rested in between.'' On the batting front, Laxman backed wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul over Shikhar Dhawan to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma.

''It will be a tough question, as far as the selection of the second opener is concerned. There's no doubt about that because Rohit Sharma is an automatic choice in white-ball cricket. ''I will still go with KL Rahul because over the last few months and years, I think the Indian team management went with KL Rahul as an opening batsman and he has done really well in that position.'' Despite good IPL and Vijay Hazare campaigns in the last few months, Dhawan is expected to be the reserve opener in the series.

''You have someone as experienced as Shikhar Dhawan, who can be the backup opener in case one of these openers Rohit Sharma/KL Rahul gets injured or lose their form,'' he added PTI APA PM PM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian govt websites down for some users, operator reports network malfunction

Some Russian government websites including the Kremlins and that of the lower house of parliament were unavailable for some Russian internet users on Wednesday, Reuters witnesses said.Russias state telecoms operator Rostelecom said the disr...

Russia says Twitter restrictions will affect video, photo content - Ifax

A Russian move to slow down the speed of Twitter will affect video and photo content, and not text content, the Interfax news agency cited a communications watchdog official as saying on Wednesday.The official said the restriction, which wa...

Constable shot while chasing bike without numberplate

A Delhi Police constable on Wednesday suffered bullet injury while chasing two men in south Delhis Defence Colony area, officials said.The incident took place around 9 am, they said.According to police, constable Naveen of Defence Colony po...

Armenian army chiefs reiterate call for prime minister to step down - TASS

Armenias army leaders reiterated their call on Wednesday for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to step down hours after the government said the dismissal of a top army general at the center of a political crisis had come into force, TASS news ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021