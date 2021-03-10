Day after day, year after year, it took sacrifice and hard work to reach my dreams: Messi

Driven by hard work, determination and persistence, Lionel Messi's relentless commitment to his passion as well as teammates, has led him to the pinnacle of global football. Messi, a young boy of only 14 from Rosario, captivated the world, one goal at a time over his 20-plus year journey with a single club, by achieving unbelievable feats through his iconic and competitive style of play. His choices and sacrifices significantly shaped his career and profession, cementing his legacy as the 'King of Football,' inspiring millions across the globe to embrace effort and hustle in their journey to greatness.

As a child, 'Leo' Messi found his greatest admirer and closest aide in his grandma, Celia who accompanied him to all his games and is his inspiration. By age 10, he went on to create and break many records in the history of the game. To celebrate his greatness, Budweiser 0.0 has rolled out a 360 campaign, part of which is a series of murals at iconic locations in Mumbai (Chapel road, Bandra) and Delhi (Hauz Khas Village), offering fans an insider's perspective into his humble beginnings as a young boy, along with some lesser-known peaks and hardships of his career. Reflecting on this initiative, Lionel Messi said, "I am delighted with Budweiser's effort to celebrate my journey and bring it alive beautifully, through the artistic murals. It feels surreal to be standing where I am today. Day after day, year after year, it took sacrifice and hard work to reach my dreams. I am grateful to my fans, around the world and in India, who have supported me immensely through every victory and loss. I truly hope that fans can find inspiration in my story, just as they have motivated and encouraged me, to keep chasing my own." (ANI)

