Left Menu

Day after day, year after year, it took sacrifice and hard work to reach my dreams: Messi

Driven by hard work, determination and persistence, Lionel Messi's relentless commitment to his passion as well as teammates, has led him to the pinnacle of global football. Messi, a young boy of only 14 from Rosario, captivated the world, one goal at a time over his 20-plus year journey with a single club, by achieving unbelievable feats through his iconic and competitive style of play.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-03-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 15:03 IST
Day after day, year after year, it took sacrifice and hard work to reach my dreams: Messi
Lionel Messi. Image Credit: ANI

Driven by hard work, determination and persistence, Lionel Messi's relentless commitment to his passion as well as teammates, has led him to the pinnacle of global football. Messi, a young boy of only 14 from Rosario, captivated the world, one goal at a time over his 20-plus year journey with a single club, by achieving unbelievable feats through his iconic and competitive style of play. His choices and sacrifices significantly shaped his career and profession, cementing his legacy as the 'King of Football,' inspiring millions across the globe to embrace effort and hustle in their journey to greatness.

As a child, 'Leo' Messi found his greatest admirer and closest aide in his grandma, Celia who accompanied him to all his games and is his inspiration. By age 10, he went on to create and break many records in the history of the game. To celebrate his greatness, Budweiser 0.0 has rolled out a 360 campaign, part of which is a series of murals at iconic locations in Mumbai (Chapel road, Bandra) and Delhi (Hauz Khas Village), offering fans an insider's perspective into his humble beginnings as a young boy, along with some lesser-known peaks and hardships of his career. Reflecting on this initiative, Lionel Messi said, "I am delighted with Budweiser's effort to celebrate my journey and bring it alive beautifully, through the artistic murals. It feels surreal to be standing where I am today. Day after day, year after year, it took sacrifice and hard work to reach my dreams. I am grateful to my fans, around the world and in India, who have supported me immensely through every victory and loss. I truly hope that fans can find inspiration in my story, just as they have motivated and encouraged me, to keep chasing my own." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One person killed as police, students clash at South Africa's Wits university

One person was killed on Wednesday after police fired rubber bullets to disperse a group of protesters at the University of the Witwatersrand Wits in Johannesburg, a student leader said. The students are demanding that those who owe the uni...

Tirath Singh Rawat sworn-in as new Uttarakhand CM

Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn-in as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand on Wednesday, replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat.The oath of office was administered on Rawat by Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya at a simple ceremony held at the Ra...

Maha govt forms panel to probe tree plantation during BJP rule

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced setting up of a committee to conduct a probe into the drive of planting 33 crore trees in the state when the BJP was in power.Minister of State for Forests Dattatray Bharne said in the Assem...

Saudi judges confirm rights activist al-Hathloul's sentence at appeals hearing - family on Twitter

A Riyadh court has confirmed rights activist Loujain al-Hathlouls sentence during an appeals hearing, her sister said on Wednesday.The judges confirmed the first sentencing of loujainHathloul, Lina al-Hathloul tweeted.The womens rights acti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021