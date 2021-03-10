Left Menu

Southampton to host World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand: ICC

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 10-03-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 15:59 IST
Southampton to host World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand: ICC
ICC logo Image Credit: ANI

India will take on New Zealand in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in a bio-secure bubble at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton from June 18-22, the game's governing body ICC said on Wednesday.

Initially, the final was supposed to be held at the Lord's but the ICC Board and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) decided to change the venue to ensure that the fixture could be staged safely with the potential impact of COVID-19 minimized for all involved.

''In selecting the Hampshire Bowl, the ICC drew on ECB's experience of delivering a full summer of bio-safe international cricket in 2020,'' ICC said in a statement.

''The venue provides world-class playing and training facilities, giving both teams the best possible environment in which to prepare.'' The governing body added ''should the UK government's phased easing of COVID-19 lockdown measures proceed as planned, it is anticipated that a limited number of fans will be allowed into the Hampshire Bowl to watch the final.'' New Zealand were the first team to qualify for the final and they were joined by India following their 3-1 series win over England which concluded on Saturday.

''The ICC World Test Championship final is the pinnacle event in the Test calendar and is intended to be a week-long celebration of the oldest form of the game,'' Geoff Allardice, ICC General Manager, Cricket said.

''We are confident that in selecting the Hampshire Bowl, we have given ourselves the best possible chance to successfully deliver the final whilst keeping everyone involved safe and healthy and giving fans the opportunity to watch the two best Test teams in the world go head-to-head for the right to call themselves the ICC World Test Champions.'' ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison said: ''We are delighted that the ICC has chosen to host the inaugural World Test Championship Final at The Hampshire Bowl.

''As the world's first fully bio-secure cricket venue, it has shown itself capable of delivering international matches to the highest of standards, even against the backdrop of a global pandemic. ''I am sure the finale of the ICC World Test Championship will be a wonderful occasion.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One person killed as police, students clash at South Africa's Wits university

One person was killed on Wednesday after police fired rubber bullets to disperse a group of protesters at the University of the Witwatersrand Wits in Johannesburg, a student leader said. The students are demanding that those who owe the uni...

Tirath Singh Rawat sworn-in as new Uttarakhand CM

Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn-in as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand on Wednesday, replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat.The oath of office was administered on Rawat by Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya at a simple ceremony held at the Ra...

Maha govt forms panel to probe tree plantation during BJP rule

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced setting up of a committee to conduct a probe into the drive of planting 33 crore trees in the state when the BJP was in power.Minister of State for Forests Dattatray Bharne said in the Assem...

Saudi judges confirm rights activist al-Hathloul's sentence at appeals hearing - family on Twitter

A Riyadh court has confirmed rights activist Loujain al-Hathlouls sentence during an appeals hearing, her sister said on Wednesday.The judges confirmed the first sentencing of loujainHathloul, Lina al-Hathloul tweeted.The womens rights acti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021