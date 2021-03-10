Soccer-China's Dalian confirm Hamsik departure

Chinese Super League side Dalian Pro have confirmed Marek Hamsik will not be returning to the club, announcing the Slovakia international has terminated his contract by mutual consent.

Hamsik joined IFK Gothenburg on a short-term deal until August on Tuesday and Dalian have revealed the 33-year-old's underwhelming spell in Chinese football is over. The former Napoli midfielder follows Rafa Benitez out of the club after the former Liverpool and Real Madrid coach quit in January due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamsik moved to China in 2019 but struggled to make a significant impact throughout his stay as Dalian failed to challenge for the Chinese Super League title. Hamsik scored five times in 45 appearances for Dalian and recorded only two assists for a side that battled against relegation last year.

