Mumbai: Civic officials assaulted over removal of cricket turf

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 16:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A team of civic officials was allegedly assaulted by four men when they went to remove an illegal cricket turf in the western suburb of Borivali here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when a team from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) R Central ward went to Saibaba Nagar locality to demolish the illegal sports set-up, an official said.

On the basis of a complaint, sub-engineer Anand Adhav along with other officials took JCB machines to the ground to remove the turf, he said.

However, as the civic officials started taking action, one Kunal Kelkar reached the scene with three of his associates to stop them, claiming ownership of the ground, he said.

When the officials showed him the demolition papers and clarified that the ground belonged to the civic body, Kelkar took out a hammer and started destroying the JCB machine, the official said.

He then threatened the civic officials, who were also assaulted by the group, he said.

''We have registered an FIR against Kelkar, who runs a gym, and his associates. No arrest has been made so far and further investigation is underway,'' senior inspector Sudhir Kalekar from Borivali police station said.

