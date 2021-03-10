Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 16:16 IST
Soccer-Man City v Gladbach Champions League game to be played in Budapest

Manchester City will play Borussia Moenchengladbach in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in Budapest, after the game was shifted to a neutral venue, UEFA said on Wednesday. The match is the latest to be affected by COVID-19 travel restrictions in Europe and will now be held on March 16 at the Puskas Arena, UEFA added.

The game was originally scheduled for City's Etihad Stadium, and the first leg in Germany was also shifted to Budapest on Feb. 24. "UEFA is able to officially confirm that the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach will now be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest," the governing body said in a statement.

"UEFA would like to thank Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach for their support and close cooperation, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for their assistance and agreeing to stage the match." European games involving Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are also among those to have been moved to neutral venues this season due to travel restrictions arising from the pandemic.

