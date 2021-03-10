Left Menu

Razzaq wants India to play Pakistan before critics compare Kohli and Babar

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has said that players from his country should not be compared to Indian cricketers, adding that Pakistan has "more talent".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 16:39 IST
Razzaq wants India to play Pakistan before critics compare Kohli and Babar
Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has said that players from his country should not be compared to Indian cricketers, adding that Pakistan has "more talent". Razzaq also said that India skipper Virat Kohli and Pakistan's Babar Azam should not be compared to each other as that both are "completely different players".

"Firstly, we should not say such a thing [compare Virat Kohli with Babar Azam]. You can't compare Indian players with Pakistan players because Pakistan has more talent. If you look at our history, we have so many great players who we can draw comparisons with like Mohammad Yousuf, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saeed Anwar, Javed Miandad, Zaheer Abbas and Ijaz Ahmed," Razzaq said during an interview with Cricket Pakistan. "Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are completely different players. If we want to compare the two, then it's important to hold matches between Pakistan and India and then judge who is a better player," he added.

"Virat Kohli is a good player and he has performed well against Pakistan. I have nothing against him but if Indians don't compare their players with Pakistan, then we shouldn't do that as well," he added. India recently secured a spot in the final of the ICC World Test Championship after defeating England 3-1 in the four-match series. The Kohli-led team sits atop the men's Test rankings while Pakistan is placed fifth.

In ODI and T20I rankings as well, India ranks higher than their arch-rivals, Pakistan. India ranks second in both ODI and T20I rankings whereas, Pakistan hold the sixth and fourth position in the ODI and T20I rankings respectively. Moreover, India has never lost to Pakistan in the World Cup. Praising Azam, Razzaq said the player is very talented and will go on to break all the records.

"He [Babar Azam] played under me for five to six years at ZTBL and I never dropped him as captain. He was very talented and a very decent batsman. He proved himself [on the world stage] and is now the number one batsman. If we look after him properly, he will go on to break all the records," he said. Razzaq feels that local coaches should be hired as they have a better understanding of the players.

"I don't think hiring foreign coaches is the right thing to do. There is a communication gap between players and the coaching staff where foreigners are hired. Whereas, local coaches have a better understanding of players which is why they should be backed instead of experimenting with foreign coaches," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CPI(M) fields Minakshi Mukherjee against Mamata, Suvendu from Nandigram

The Left-led opposition grand alliance on Wednesday fielded CPIMs Minakshi Mukherjee from the high-stakes Nandigram seat where she will fight the upcoming assembly elections against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is the TMC candidate, ...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 10

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington------------------------------------------------------------------ T...

Soccer-Fletcher appointed Technical Director in Man Utd shake-up

Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher has been appointed as the clubs Technical Director in a major revamp of the Premier League sides football operations, it was announced on Wednesday. The shake-up will also include John Mur...

Rupee settles marginally higher at 72.91 against USD

The Indian rupee recovered from the days lows to end higher by a marginal 2 paise at 72.91 against the American currency on Wednesday, tracking positive investor sentiment globally in the wake of easing bond yields.At the interbank forex ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021