Left Menu

Soccer-Interim England boss Riise to take charge of Team GB at Tokyo Games

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 16:41 IST
Soccer-Interim England boss Riise to take charge of Team GB at Tokyo Games

Interim England women coach Hege Riise will take charge of Britain's women's team at this year's Tokyo Olympics, the Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday.

"We could not have been more impressed with the impact that Hege and Rhian (Wilkinson) have had in such a short space of time with England Women, particularly during our recent international camp at St. George’s Park," Sue Campbell, the FA’s director of women’s football, said in a statement,

"I am in no doubt that their Olympic experience and management expertise will provide the squad with the best possible opportunity to succeed at the Tokyo Games."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CPI(M) fields Minakshi Mukherjee against Mamata, Suvendu from Nandigram

The Left-led opposition grand alliance on Wednesday fielded CPIMs Minakshi Mukherjee from the high-stakes Nandigram seat where she will fight the upcoming assembly elections against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is the TMC candidate, ...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 10

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington------------------------------------------------------------------ T...

Soccer-Fletcher appointed Technical Director in Man Utd shake-up

Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher has been appointed as the clubs Technical Director in a major revamp of the Premier League sides football operations, it was announced on Wednesday. The shake-up will also include John Mur...

Rupee settles marginally higher at 72.91 against USD

The Indian rupee recovered from the days lows to end higher by a marginal 2 paise at 72.91 against the American currency on Wednesday, tracking positive investor sentiment globally in the wake of easing bond yields.At the interbank forex ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021