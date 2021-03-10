Soccer-Interim England boss Riise to take charge of Team GB at Tokyo Games

Soccer-Interim England boss Riise to take charge of Team GB at Tokyo GamesReuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 16:41 IST
Interim England women coach Hege Riise will take charge of Britain's women's team at this year's Tokyo Olympics, the Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday.
"We could not have been more impressed with the impact that Hege and Rhian (Wilkinson) have had in such a short space of time with England Women, particularly during our recent international camp at St. George’s Park," Sue Campbell, the FA’s director of women’s football, said in a statement,
"I am in no doubt that their Olympic experience and management expertise will provide the squad with the best possible opportunity to succeed at the Tokyo Games."
