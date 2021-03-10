Left Menu

Soccer-Interim England Women's boss Riise to take charge of Team GB at Tokyo

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 17:00 IST
Interim England women's coach Hege Riise will take charge of Britain's women's team at this year's Tokyo Olympics, the Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday.

Former Norway midfielder Riise was named interim coach of the Lionesses in January after Phil Neville stood down to take over at Major League Soccer (MLS) men's side Inter Miami. The 1995 World Player of the Year Riise, 51, will continue in her role with England until Sarina Weigman takes charge in September.

She will be assisted by Rhian Wilkinson, who works in a support role with the Lionesses. "We could not have been more impressed with the impact that Hege and Rhian have had in such a short space of time with England Women," Sue Campbell, the FA's director of women’s football, said in a statement.

"I am in no doubt that their Olympic experience and management expertise will provide the squad with the best possible opportunity to succeed at the Tokyo Games." Part of the Norway team that was a global powerhouse in the 90s and early 2000s, Riise won the UEFA Women's Championship in 1993, the World Cup in 1995 and a gold medal at the Sydney Olympics.

Her club career brought her from the Norwegian league to the Carolina Courage in the United States before she returned home again, eventually retiring at the age of 37. Riise moved into club management in Norway and coached the under-23 team before a three-year spell as U.S. assistant manager from 2009. She joined local side LSK Kvinner in 2012 and took over as head coach five years later.

"I know first-hand as a former player just how huge the Olympics are as a tournament. I am proud to have this opportunity to lead the GB squad into the Games," Riise said. Britain will be one of 12 teams taking part in the football tournament at the Olympics.

