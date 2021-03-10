Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-03-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 17:31 IST
Punjab thwart late comeback by Mohammedan SC, earn a thrilling 3-3 draw

Punjab FC snatched a remarkable 3-3 draw after Mohammedan SC scored two goals in as many minutes in the second half in a thrilling I-League clash here on Wednesday.

Chencho Gleytshen's brace was cancelled out by Faisal Ali and Pedro Manzi strikes in the second half. Azharuddin Mallick then gave Mohammedan the lead again only for Ashish Jha to score the equaliser for Punjab in the 88th minute.

Punjab FC showed intent and played like they had to prove something, in the opening minutes of the match.

In the 34th minute, Chencho headed home from inside of the box after he was found by a Pritam Singh cross.

Punjab FC wasted little time in the second half and doubled their lead just seconds into the half.

In the 46th minute, Chencho was found by a cross and the forward unleashed a swirling finesse shot that crashed into the back of the net.

In the 59th minute, Faisal pulled a goal back for Mohammedan after he latched onto a loose ball and released a venomous shot from the edge of the box that left Kiran Limbu with no response.

Next, two goals in two minutes sank Punjab's chances of winning the match. In the 65th minute, Manzi scored the equaliser as he toe-poked from close range after he was found inside the box with a cross from substitute Mallick to make the scoreline read 2-2. Then Faisal found Mallick by a through ball that left the Punjab defence split open. Mallick smashed it home to hand Mohammedan the lead.

However, Punjab substitute Ashish Jha released a venomous shot in the 88th minute that crashed against the back of the net to make it 3-3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

