The following are the top/expected stories at 1735 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Rohit Sharma press conference copy.

*A Sunil Gavaskar copy.

Advertisement

*Liam Livingstone press conference copy.

*Reports of I-League matches between Real Kashmir and TRAU in Kalyani and Churchill Brothers and Gokulam Kerala in Kalyani.

*Previews of I-League match between Neroca FC and Aizawl FC and Indian Arrows and Chennai City.

*Report of WTT Star Contender in Doha.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-ICC-CEO ICC CEO Manu Sawhney sent on ''leave''; may resign before term ends By Kushan sarkar New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The International Cricket Council's Chief Executive Manu Sawhney has been sent on ''leave'' after his conduct came under the scanner during an internal investigation by audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers and may resign before his term ends.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-SEMIS-PREVIEW It's Shaw v/s Padikkal as Mumbai take on Karnataka in Vijay Hazare semis New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) It will be a battle of the big-hitters when prodigiously talented openers Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal square off against each other in a semifinal clash between domestic giants Mumbai and heavyweights Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day championship here on Thursday. SPO-CRI-IND-LD INJURIES Varun Chakravarthy fails fitness test again, Natarajan at NCA with shoulder niggle Ahmedabad, Mar 10 (PTI) Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy's failure to clear fitness tests has ruled him out while pacer T Natarajan is racing against time to be battle-ready, making him doubtful for at least the early part of India's five-match T20 series against England starting here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-BUTTLER Buttler picks hosts India as favourites for T20 World Cup Ahmedabad, Mar 10 (PTI) England white-ball vice-captain Jos Buttler feels hosts India, who are strong in every format of the game, are favourites for this year's T20 World Cup. SPO-CRI-BILLINGS-IPL IPL will help in T20 World Cup preparation, says Billings Ahmedabad, Mar 10 (PTI) England wicket-keeper batsman Sam Billings feels the upcoming IPL will be good preparation for the T20 World Cup later this year but conceded that he will get limited game time due to the ''phenomenal'' competition in the Delhi Capitals' squad.

SPO-CRI-LAXMAN Bhuvneshwar will play important role in T20 World Cup, his workload management important: Laxman New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Former India cricketer VVS Laxman feels Bhuvneshwar Kumar will play a vital role in India's T20 World Cup campaign later this year and the pacer's workload management needs to be prioritised. SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri happy to be back at Players Championship featuring stellar field Ponte Vedra (USA), Mar 10 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri will return to PGA Tour's flagship event -- the Players Championship -- for the fifth time this week, aiming to make a mark in a star-studded field that includes Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy among others.

SPO-CRI-IND-T20-RANKING India move to 2nd spot in ICC T20I team rankings ahead of England series Dubai, Mar 10 (PTI) India climbed a spot to second in the latest ICC men's T20 International team rankings ahead of a five-match series against top-placed England beginning on March 12.

SPO-CRI-SHUBMAN It felt like going to war: Shubman Gill on Test debut in Australia Ahmedabad, Mar 10 (PTI) Fast-rising India batsman Shubman Gill says making his Test debut in Australia felt like ''going into a war'' and an important lesson that he came back with was never to ''rule someone out of a scenario''.

SPO-CRI-WTC-LD VENUE Southampton to host WTC final between India and New Zealand, limited fans a possibility: ICC Dubai, Mar 10 (PTI) The International Cricket Council on Wednesday formally announced that Southampton will host the inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in June and a limited number of fans could be allowed if the easing of lockdown in the UK continues.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-PUNJAB Punjab thwart late comeback by Mohammedan SC, earn a thrilling 3-3 draw Kolkata, Mar 10 (PTI) Punjab FC snatched a remarkable 3-3 draw after Mohammedan SC scored two goals in as many minutes in the second half in a thrilling I-League clash here on Wednesday.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-RKFC I-League: RKFC centre-back Mason Robertson's four-match ban revoked Kolkata, Mar 10 (PTI) In a major relief to Real Kashmir FC, the All India Football Federation has revoked a four-match suspension on its centre-back Mason Robertson which will allow him to lead the side in the I-League playoff clash against TRAU FC at Kalyani Stadium on Wednesday.

SPO-BOX-VIJENDER-TICKETS Vijender's pro bout tickets go on sale online from Saturday New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The online ticket sales of Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh's upcoming bout against a yet-to-be-announced opponent in Goa will start on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)