Left Menu

For first time in my career, I feel ready for international cricket: Livingstone

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-03-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 17:51 IST
For first time in my career, I feel ready for international cricket: Livingstone

An opener who can also bowl both off and leg spin, Liam Livingstone is back in the England T20 squad four years after his debut for the upcoming India series, claiming to finally have the maturity and sense of belonging for international cricket.

The 27-year-old, who played his two T20 Internationals back in June 2017, earned himself a recall to the T20 squad in a World cup year on the back of a successful Big Bash campaign in which he made 426 runs in 14 games for runners-up Perth Scorchers.

''I am a very different player and a very different person since then (2017). The experience that you get by playing franchise cricket around the world is pretty valuable when you come back to playing international cricket.

''For the first time in my carrier I feel like I belong in this environment. I was pretty immature back then. I am back to enjoying my cricket,'' said Livingstone in a media interaction on Wednesday.

The five-match series against India will be played here from Friday.

Livingstone was bought back by Rajasthan Royals in the recently held IPL auction and is looking forward to adding to his four games he played in the 2019 edition.

''I have spent time in the IPL, two Big Bashes as well as Pakistan Super League. Playing with different players around the world, how they go about their stuff is quite an experience. Franchise cricket is a great way to learn,'' he said.

Considering the strength of the England squad, Livingstone might not get to open when he plays but it is not an issue for him.

''We have got so many world class players in English ricket. I pride myself on being flexible. Wherever I get the opportunity, I will be ready take to it.'' Livingstone used to bowl only off spin earlier but has now developed as a leg spinner too.

How did that happen? ''I spent a lot of time working on my leg spin. Playing at Old Trafford helped (considering it is spin friendly). It is something I want to continue to work on and hopefully in the next couple of years, I can develop into a proper all-rounder,'' he said.

Asked about the morale of the dressing post the defeat in the Test series, he added: ''It is a different squad with different players. Fresh people bring more energy into the side.

''We have played some great white ball cricket of late and we want to continue doing that. The series also gives us a chance to work out the pitches (ahead of the World Cup later this year).

''We have got a pretty full strength side against the best team in the world. It will be a good test ahead of the World Cup.'' PTI BS PM PM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Education, healthcare ads continue to dupe consumers with false claims: ASCI

Education and healthcare firms continue to dupe and mislead consumers with their misleading brand claims, as customer complaints against them being more than two-thirds of the total plaints in the third quarter of this fiscal, according to ...

9,849 URLs, accounts, webpages blocked in 2020: Prasad

More than 9,800 URLs, accounts or webpages were blocked in 2020, Union minister Ravi Shankar said on Wednesday.The URLs Uniform Resource Locators, accounts and webpages were blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000....

Saudi Arabia's PIF signs $15 billion loan

Saudi Arabias sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, said on Wednesday it has signed a 15 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility with a group of 17 banks, which it said gives it access to extra capital that can be depl...

Man City to play CL second leg against Gladbach in Hungary

Manchester City and Borussia Mnchengladbach will face each other in Hungary for a second time next week because of coronavirus travel restrictions, UEFA announced Wednesday.The second leg of their Champions League last-16 game next Tuesday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021