Left Menu

If players can travel, they can too: Rohit Sharma bats for neutral umpires

India opener Rohit Sharma doesn't see any reason as to why neutral umpires cannot travel for the matches in the post-coronavirus era along with teams for a bilateral series.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 10-03-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 17:52 IST
If players can travel, they can too: Rohit Sharma bats for neutral umpires
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India opener Rohit Sharma doesn't see any reason as to why neutral umpires cannot travel for the matches in the post-coronavirus era along with teams for a bilateral series. Ever since cricket resumed after the coronavirus-induced lockdown, home umpires have been officiating in all international matches. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had brought in some changes for safe resumption of cricket, and one change was to have home umpires for all games in order to reduce travel.

"Yes (on ICC allowing neutral umpire), that can be an option, if players can travel, the umpires can travel as well. I don't see any reason why umpires cannot travel. You know make them quarantine as well, make their life difficult as well (laughs)," said Rohit in a virtual press conference. The opening batsman also praised the quality of umpiring during the recently concluded Test series against England played on challenging wickets.

"Having said that the umpiring in this Test series was brilliant. All three or four umpires who were part of the series did a terrific job, wasn't easy because of the nature of the pitch," said Rohit. "They have to consider so many things before making a decision, ball was turning square it was bouncing as well sometimes ball was going straight. So I thought considering those factors, I think they did a terrific job," he added.

Last year, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah had said it was "unfortunate" that umpires were not able to travel with the teams. "It's unfortunate that umpires are not able to travel but then it's something that I don't have the power of changing it. We try to focus on things that we can change and that's the only thing our team is focusing on," Bumrah had said during the Australia Test series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Education, healthcare ads continue to dupe consumers with false claims: ASCI

Education and healthcare firms continue to dupe and mislead consumers with their misleading brand claims, as customer complaints against them being more than two-thirds of the total plaints in the third quarter of this fiscal, according to ...

9,849 URLs, accounts, webpages blocked in 2020: Prasad

More than 9,800 URLs, accounts or webpages were blocked in 2020, Union minister Ravi Shankar said on Wednesday.The URLs Uniform Resource Locators, accounts and webpages were blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000....

Saudi Arabia's PIF signs $15 billion loan

Saudi Arabias sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, said on Wednesday it has signed a 15 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility with a group of 17 banks, which it said gives it access to extra capital that can be depl...

Man City to play CL second leg against Gladbach in Hungary

Manchester City and Borussia Mnchengladbach will face each other in Hungary for a second time next week because of coronavirus travel restrictions, UEFA announced Wednesday.The second leg of their Champions League last-16 game next Tuesday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021