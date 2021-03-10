Cricket-ICC CEO Sawhney sent on leave after internal probe over conduct

International Cricket Council Chief Executive Manu Sawhney has been sent on leave after an investigation by an independent audit firm revealed adverse findings over his style of working. Sawhney, the former managing director of ESPN Star Sports, joined the Dubai-based world governing body in January, 2019, succeeding David Richardson of South Africa, who worked as chief executive for seven years.

An ICC spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that Sawhney had not been coming to the office, and that a process has been initiated to deal with the matter. Sawhney's name was missing from the governing body's statement on Wednesday confirming the switch of the World Test Championship venue. The ICC instead quoted Geoff Allardice, the General Manager, Cricket, in its statement.

Advertisement

The internal probe was conducted in February and an anonymous survey revealed problems with his style of working, media reports said. The former Singapore Sports Hub chief executive was with ESPN Star Sports for 17 years and during his tenure led the global broadcast partnership deal with the ICC that ran from 2007-15.

He was also a non-executive director and member of the audit committee at Premier League soccer club Manchester United.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)