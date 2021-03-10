Left Menu

Olympics-Tokyo will be my Olympic swansong, says veteran Indian boxer Kom

Indian boxer Mary Kom has said the Tokyo Games will be her final appearance at the Olympics but she takes solace from the fact that her bronze medal in 2012 has inspired young girls in the country to take up the sport.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 18:04 IST
Olympics-Tokyo will be my Olympic swansong, says veteran Indian boxer Kom

Indian boxer Mary Kom has said the Tokyo Games will be her final appearance at the Olympics but she takes solace from the fact that her bronze medal in 2012 has inspired young girls in the country to take up the sport. Six-times world champion Kom, 38, has been boxing for 20 years but had to wait for the London Games in 2012 for a shot at an Olympic medal when women were allowed to compete for the first time.

"Tokyo will be my last Olympics, age matters here. I'm 38 now, going on 39," Kom told the Olympic Channel https://www.olympicchannel.com/en/stories/news/detail/mc-mary-kom-tokyo-olympics-last-games-olympian-indian-boxing. "Four (three) more years is a long time. Pretty sure I won't be allowed to even if I'm willing to carry on till Paris 2024.

The age limit for boxers is set at 40 but was extended to 41 for the Tokyo Games which were pushed back by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kom, who failed to make the cut for the Rio Games in 2016, won the opportunity to qualify for Tokyo 2020 after beating a younger challenger in a trial in 2019.

"Olympics is huge. For any sportsperson, participating and winning a medal at the Games is a dream, it changes lives," she added. "Becoming an Olympian and winning the bronze changed my life too. It also inspired many women to take up sport, especially boxing.

"I feel proud. I want more girls to come out and fight. I hope there are no restrictions on them to come out and fight for themselves and their country."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ONGC acquires 5% stake in Indian Gas Exchange

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC on Wednesday said it has acquired a 5 per cent stake in Indian Gas Exchange IGX, joining likes of Adani Total Gas, Torrent Gas and GAIL in nations first gas exchange.The Indian Gas Exchange is a sub...

Man escapes after robbing cash from hawala trader in Jaipur

An unidentified man allegedly robbed Rs 46 lakh at gunpoint from a Hawala trader in Kotwali police station area here on Wednesday, police said.The incident happened in Kishapole area where the trader was carrying Rs 46 lakh cash, DCP Crime ...

Guj: Dandi March to be re-enacted from Mar 12, PM to flag off

Ninety-one years after Mahatma Gandhi took out the Dandi March to break the salt law that shook the foundations of the British empire, 81 persons will embark on the same 386-km long foot-march from here on March 12 to celebrate the 75th ann...

Britain says it has set the record straight on EU vaccine ban suggestion

Britain set the record straight with the European Union over suggestions that London banned the export of COVID vaccines at a meeting with the blocs representative and in parliament, a spokesman for Prime Minister Johnson said on Wednesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021