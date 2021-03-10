Vital points on the line for out-of-form Chennai City in clash against resurgent Indian Arrows

Left Menu

We have to make the most out of the remaining three matches, head coach Satyasagara said.The Indian Arrows are a young team and they will be mentally spurred for this game as they had recently beaten NEROCA 3-0.

Chennai City FC will look to snap their five-game winless streak and propel themselves away from the relegation spot when they clash against a resurgent Indian Arrows in an I-League match here on Thursday.

A recent slump in form has put Chennai City FC just a point above relegation-threatened NEROCA. With nine points out of 11 games, the Chennai-based club will be aiming to grab three points to heap pressure on NEROCA. It won't be a walk in the park as the last time the two sides met, Chennai could only scrape past Arrows with a solitary goal win. ''It is disappointing to play in the relegation battle after we expected a top-six finish. We have to make the most out of the remaining three matches,'' head coach Satyasagara said.

''The Indian Arrows are a young team and they will be mentally spurred for this game as they had recently beaten NEROCA 3-0. We have to be focused and concentrated.'' The All India Football Federation's developmental side, the Indian Arrows, are in red-hot form. Their thumping 3-0 win over NEROCA in their last match gave testimony as to how the side has progressed in the season. With an out-of-form Chennai City FC next in their path, the young guns will be aiming to give their opponents a tough fight.

''After the last game, the morale is high in the camp. The boys showed maturity and discipline on the field. I expect the same from them tomorrow (Thursday),'' head coach Venkatesh Shanmugam said.

''We cannot take Chennai City FC lightly as they are former champions. Every game for us is difficult as we are a youth side facing senior teams.'' PTI ATK APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

