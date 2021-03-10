Left Menu

Champions League: Man City, Borussia Monchengladbach to play second-leg tie in Budapest

UEFA on Wednesday confirmed that Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach's second-leg match in the Champions League last 16 will be held in Budapest.

ANI | Nyon | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 18:50 IST
Champions League: Man City, Borussia Monchengladbach to play second-leg tie in Budapest
Changes to the German COVID-19 regulations led to the change in venue. (Photo/ Borussia Monchengladbach Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

UEFA on Wednesday confirmed that Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach's second-leg match in the Champions League last 16 will be held in Budapest. "UEFA is able to officially confirm that the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach will now be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. The date of the match (16 March 2021) and the kick-off time (21:00CET) will remain the same," UEFA said in a statement.

"UEFA would like to thank Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach for their support and close cooperation, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for their assistance and agreeing to stage the match," it added. Manchester City also issued a statement regarding the same, adding that changes to the German COVID-19 regulations led to the change in venue.

"Manchester City can confirm that the second leg of our Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Monchengladbach will be played at the Puskas Arena, Budapest. Changes to the German COVID-19 regulations mean that the visitors are unable to travel to the UK to play the return leg in Manchester as originally planned," the Premier League side said. The first-leg match was also played in Budapest, on February 25. Manchester City had won the match 2-0. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Dandi March to be re-enacted from Mar 12, PM to flag off

Ninety-one years after Mahatma Gandhi took out the Dandi March to break the salt law that shook the foundations of the British empire, 81 persons will embark on the same 386-km long foot-march from here on March 12 to celebrate the 75th ann...

Rs 6,533 crore to be spend on various projects in Jharkhand: Mines Minister Joshi

An amount of Rs 6,533 crore will be spent on various projects in Jharkhand to create a supportive and conducive environment for people living in areas affected by mining-related operations, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.In Jharkhand,...

ONGC acquires 5% stake in Indian Gas Exchange

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC on Wednesday said it has acquired a 5 per cent stake in Indian Gas Exchange IGX, joining likes of Adani Total Gas, Torrent Gas and GAIL in nations first gas exchange.The Indian Gas Exchange is a sub...

Man escapes after robbing cash from hawala trader in Jaipur

An unidentified man allegedly robbed Rs 46 lakh at gunpoint from a Hawala trader in Kotwali police station area here on Wednesday, police said.The incident happened in Kishapole area where the trader was carrying Rs 46 lakh cash, DCP Crime ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021