Left Menu

Indian hockey teams to get allowance under TOPS till Olympics: SAI

the Mission Olympic Cell has sanctioned Rs. 50,000 per athlete as out-of-pocket allowance for the members of the Indian mens and womens hockey team under the Target Olympic Podium scheme, the Sports Authority of India said in a statement.A total of 58 hockey players, 33 men and 25 women, will benefit from this decision.Indian mens hockey team captain Manpreet Singh welcomed the decision.This is a big incentive for all the players in the Mens Core Group who are preparing for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 18:57 IST
Indian hockey teams to get allowance under TOPS till Olympics: SAI

The core group players of both the Indian men's and women's hockey teams will be entitled to a monthly allowance of Rs 50,000 under the government's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) till the Tokyo Games in July-August this year.

''... the Mission Olympic Cell has sanctioned Rs. 50,000 per athlete as out-of-pocket allowance for the members of the Indian men's and women's hockey team under the Target Olympic Podium scheme,'' the Sports Authority of India said in a statement.

A total of 58 hockey players, 33 men and 25 women, will benefit from this decision.

Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh welcomed the decision.

''This is a big incentive for all the players in the Men's Core Group who are preparing for the Tokyo Olympic Games. We are very elated on hearing about this news, and would like to thank the government,'' he said.

''We have many players who come from very difficult economic backgrounds and an allowance of this accord will definitely help them pursue the sport through to the Olympic Games without any hindrance,'' he added.

This will be the first time that the women's team will be considered under TOPS for OPA.

''This is the first time the entire Women's Hockey Core Group has been included in the TOPS Scheme and we are very thankful to the government,'' captain Rani Rampal said.

''This decision taken today really goes to show that women's hockey is equally important, and we are being given equal benefits which is a big encouragement for us.'' PTI PM ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Dandi March to be re-enacted from Mar 12, PM to flag off

Ninety-one years after Mahatma Gandhi took out the Dandi March to break the salt law that shook the foundations of the British empire, 81 persons will embark on the same 386-km long foot-march from here on March 12 to celebrate the 75th ann...

Rs 6,533 crore to be spend on various projects in Jharkhand: Mines Minister Joshi

An amount of Rs 6,533 crore will be spent on various projects in Jharkhand to create a supportive and conducive environment for people living in areas affected by mining-related operations, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.In Jharkhand,...

ONGC acquires 5% stake in Indian Gas Exchange

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC on Wednesday said it has acquired a 5 per cent stake in Indian Gas Exchange IGX, joining likes of Adani Total Gas, Torrent Gas and GAIL in nations first gas exchange.The Indian Gas Exchange is a sub...

Man escapes after robbing cash from hawala trader in Jaipur

An unidentified man allegedly robbed Rs 46 lakh at gunpoint from a Hawala trader in Kotwali police station area here on Wednesday, police said.The incident happened in Kishapole area where the trader was carrying Rs 46 lakh cash, DCP Crime ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021