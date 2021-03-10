Left Menu

Mission Olympic Cell sanctions financial assistance for men's and women's hockey team ahead of Olympics

With just over four months left for the Tokyo Olympics, the Mission Olympic Cell has sanctioned INR 50,000 per athlete as an out-of-pocket allowance for the members of the Indian men's and women's hockey team under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 19:14 IST
Mission Olympic Cell sanctions financial assistance for men's and women's hockey team ahead of Olympics
Indian men's hockey team in action against Great Britain during their Europe tour (Image: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI

With just over four months left for the Tokyo Olympics, the Mission Olympic Cell has sanctioned INR 50,000 per athlete as an out-of-pocket allowance for the members of the Indian men's and women's hockey team under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). A total of 58 hockey players, 33 in men's and 25 in women's will benefit from this decision. The decision will be a big morale booster for the athletes as they look to make a strong push to win India's first Olympic medal in the sport since 1980.

"This is a big incentive for all the players in the Men's Core Group who are preparing for the Tokyo Olympic Games. We are very elated on hearing about this news, and would like to thank the government," skipper Indian men's hockey team, Manpreet Singh, said in a statement. "We have many players who come from very difficult economic backgrounds and an allowance of this accord will definitely help them pursue the sport through to the Olympic Games without any hindrance," he added.

This will be the first time that the women's team will be considered under TOPS for OPA. Captain, Women's Hockey team, Rani Rampal hailed the decision to bring the women's team under TOPS saying, "This is the first time the entire Women's Hockey Core Group has been included in the TOPS Scheme and we are very thankful to the government." "This decision taken today really goes to show that Women's Hockey is equally important, and we are being given equal benefits which is a big encouragement for us. This will be a huge encouragement to the core group who are preparing for the Tokyo Olympic Games," she added.

Gyanendro Ningombam, President, Hockey India said, "On behalf of Hockey India, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude for approving OPA. This will certainly be a big encouragement for the players ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rs 6,533 crore to be spend on various projects in Jharkhand: Mines Minister Joshi

An amount of Rs 6,533 crore will be spent on various projects in Jharkhand to create a supportive and conducive environment for people living in areas affected by mining-related operations, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.In Jharkhand,...

Guj: Dandi March to be re-enacted from Mar 12, PM to flag off

Ninety-one years after Mahatma Gandhi took out the Dandi March to break the salt law that shook the foundations of the British empire, 81 persons will embark on the same 386-km long foot-march from here on March 12 to celebrate the 75th ann...

ONGC acquires 5% stake in Indian Gas Exchange

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC on Wednesday said it has acquired a 5 per cent stake in Indian Gas Exchange IGX, joining likes of Adani Total Gas, Torrent Gas and GAIL in nations first gas exchange.The Indian Gas Exchange is a sub...

Man escapes after robbing cash from hawala trader in Jaipur

An unidentified man allegedly robbed Rs 46 lakh at gunpoint from a Hawala trader in Kotwali police station area here on Wednesday, police said.The incident happened in Kishapole area where the trader was carrying Rs 46 lakh cash, DCP Crime ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021