'Justice for Diego': Argentines to march seeking answers over Maradona's death

Argentines will take to the streets on Wednesday to demand what they say is justice for Diego Maradona after the soccer icon's death in November sparked investigations into how he died and whether there had been any negligence in his care. "He did not die, they killed him!," the organizers of the demonstration said in materials sent out on social media.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 19:31 IST
Argentines will take to the streets on Wednesday to demand what they say is justice for Diego Maradona after the soccer icon's death in November sparked investigations into how he died and whether there had been any negligence in his care.

"He did not die, they killed him!," the organizers of the demonstration said in materials sent out on social media. "Justice for Diego. Trial and punishment of the guilty." The march will begin at 18:00 local time (2100 GMT) at the emblematic Obelisco monument in central Buenos Aires.

Maradona, a World Cup winner with Argentina who is regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time, attained almost godlike status in his home country despite long battles with drug and alcohol addiction and poor health. A medical board, at the request of the justice department, met on Monday to analyze Maradona's death. The idol, who won the 1986 World Cup, had serious health problems and was recovering from brain surgery when he died in the suburbs of Buenos Aires.

Investigators are looking at whether members of Maradona's medical team did not adequately treat the former soccer star, who played for teams around the world including Napoli, Barcelona and Boca Juniors.

