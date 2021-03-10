Soccer-Man Utd's Rashford out for Milan tie, Cavani doubtful says Solskjaer

Left Menu

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been ruled out of their Europa League last-16 first leg match against AC Milan with an ankle injury while striker Edinson Cavani is a doubt, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 20:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been ruled out of their Europa League last-16 first leg match against AC Milan with an ankle injury while striker Edinson Cavani is a doubt, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Wednesday. United have a number of players missing due to injuries with midfielder Paul Pogba still sidelined with a thigh issue while Donny van de Beek and Juan Mata are also unavailable.

"(Rashford) didn't train today. Normally very optimistic but I think he's out of tomorrow night and a doubt for the weekend (against West Ham United in the Premier League)," Solskjaer told reporters ahead of Thursday's game. "I'm not sure if anyone will be back. David (De Gea), no. Donny, no. Juan, no. Edinson, maybe. Rashford, no. Similar side to Sunday (that beat Manchester City in the Premier League)."

De Gea is on paternity leave following the birth of his first child with Dean Henderson deputizing in goal. Cavani's father fanned transfer speculation on Tuesday when he said the Uruguayan striker was uncomfortable in England and wanted to return to South America, especially after his three-game ban for an Instagram post where he used an offensive word.

However, Solskjaer said Cavani, who signed a one-year contract with an option for another year, was "focused on being available" as he recovers from a knock. "From my bad Portuguese and his better English he's very proud to play for Man United. He's always going to give his best. If it's beyond this season as well a decision hasn't been made," Solskjaer said of the 34-year-old.

"We're just working on getting him back on the pitch and fit. We'll convince him when the weather in Manchester improves. "He's proving his personality, his professionalism. He's really helping the young kids, as we wanted him to. He will make his decision, he knows we are very fond of what he has given to the club even if he has played less than he wanted to."

