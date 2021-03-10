Left Menu

Racing Team India secures provisional Le Mans 24 Hours entry

Racing Team India, led by Narain Karthikeyan, is set to become the first all-Indian-driver team to race in the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans after being granted a provisional entry for the 2021 edition.The driver line up comprising Narain Karthikeyan, Arjun Maini and Naveen Rao will compete in the LMP2-AM category of the iconic race.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 20:14 IST
Racing Team India secures provisional Le Mans 24 Hours entry

Racing Team India, led by Narain Karthikeyan, is set to become the first all-Indian-driver team to race in the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans after being granted a provisional entry for the 2021 edition.

The driver line up comprising Narain Karthikeyan, Arjun Maini and Naveen Rao will compete in the LMP2-AM category of the iconic race. The trio competed in the recent Asian Le Mans Series in the UAE but did not find much success. ''This is a proud moment not just for our team, but for our nation as a whole,'' Karthikeyan, who is India's first Formula One driver, said.

The 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 89th running of the race at the Circuit de la Sarthe, has been postponed to August 21 and 22 from the usual date in June amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

''Racing at Le Mans with an Indian team is a dream I have nurtured since 2009 when I first visited the Circuit de la Sarthe.

''I would like to thank all of our sponsors and partners, and especially the ACO and the Asian Le Mans Series team, without whose support this wouldn't have been possible.'' The #74 car will be prepared and run by Eurasia Motorsport.

The team finished fifth in its debut at the Asian Le Mans Series last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Union Minister Anurag Thakur promoted as Captain in Territorial Army

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday became the first serving MP to be appointed as Captain in the Territorial Army.The four-time BJP MP from Himachal Pradeshs Hamirpur was commissioned into the Territorial Army as a Lieutenant by then...

EU singles out Poland, Hungary, Slovenia over sliding media freedom

The EU executive and most lawmakers on Wednesday accused Poland, Hungary and Slovenia of undermining media freedoms and launching personal attacks on journalists amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Hungary, where nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Or...

India-Myanmar road project nearing completion: Mizoram CM

The construction of a cross- border road between Mizorams Lawngtlai town and neighbouring Myanmars Sittwe port is nearing completion, Chief Minister Zoramthanga informed the state assembly on Wednesday.The road is part of the Kaladan multi-...

Soccer-Lazio striker Immobile hails career high after receiving European Golden Shoe

Ciro Immobile described winning the European Golden Shoe as the greatest moment of his career and said his stubbornness was to thank as the Lazio striker was presented with the prestigious award on Wednesday. The 31-year-old clinched the pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021