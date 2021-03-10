Left Menu

Soccer-Mourinho looking to mark career milestone with trophy for Spurs

to celebrate my 1,000 official matches by winning a trophy for Tottenham." This season also marks 20 years since chairman Daniel Levy took charge at Spurs and Mourinho said he would "love to help" him mark the occasion by ending the club's trophy drought. "The club is a big, big club in many aspects.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 20:46 IST
Soccer-Mourinho looking to mark career milestone with trophy for Spurs
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho will be managing his 1,000th match later this season and the Portuguese said on Wednesday there was no better way to mark the milestone than by winning a trophy for the Premier League club. Spurs last won a trophy in 2008 when they lifted the League Cup and the north London club are in the final once again this season while they are also in contention in the Europa League.

Mourinho started his managerial career with Benfica in 2000 and has since managed trophy-winning sides at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United with 988 games under his belt. "I'm not a big guy on stats, but my 1,000th official match is going to arrive this season," Mourinho told reporters ahead of Thursday's Europa League last-16, first leg against Dinamo Zagreb.

"In a career where I've been lucky enough to win so many things it'd be nice... to celebrate my 1,000 official matches by winning a trophy for Tottenham." This season also marks 20 years since chairman Daniel Levy took charge at Spurs and Mourinho said he would "love to help" him mark the occasion by ending the club's trophy drought.

"The club is a big, big club in many aspects. Very, very well organised... and that's incredible work from him as the big boss in here," Mourinho said. "I don't think sometimes it's fair to judge on trophies, but trophies are the salt and pepper of football. I'd love for him, but not just him, also the players, the fans, everyone, I'd love to help."

Gareth Bale has found his scoring boots again with four goals and an assist in his last three outings in all competitions. However, Mourinho said he would manage the Welshman's minutes. "I want the momentum to keep going but we have to manage him," Mourinho said.

"The communication is very good, I believe he trusts me. I trust his experience and judgement and his knowledge of his body... He's playing well, of course I'd like him to be on the pitch for 90 minutes of every match but it's not possible."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Gift of Life': Gavaskar recalls how Sobers helped him "keep place in side"

As Indian cricket celebrates 50 years of his iconic Test debut, Sunil Gavaskar Wednesday said he wouldnt have lasted this long had it not been for a couple of lives given by none other than the great Sir Garfield Sobers.Gavaskar was speakin...

Soccer-Lazio striker Immobile hails career high after receiving European Golden Shoe

Ciro Immobile described winning the European Golden Shoe as the greatest moment of his career and said his stubbornness was to thank as the Lazio striker was presented with the prestigious award on Wednesday. The 31-year-old clinched the pr...

Children lose parents as thousands flee after Equatorial Guinea blast

Callers seeking the parents of lost children have been regularly dialling in to radio and television programmes since a series of explosions levelled much of Equatorial Guineas largest city and sent thousands fleeing for the countryside.Thr...

Union Minister Anurag Thakur promoted as Captain in Territorial Army

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday became the first serving MP to be appointed as Captain in the Territorial Army.The four-time BJP MP from Himachal Pradeshs Hamirpur was commissioned into the Territorial Army as a Lieutenant by then...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021