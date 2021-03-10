Left Menu

Olympics-IOC President Bach wins unopposed second term to 2025

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Wednesday won an unopposed second term that will keep him in the post until 2025, following a vote on the first day of a virtual IOC session.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 21:08 IST
Olympics-IOC President Bach wins unopposed second term to 2025

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Wednesday won an unopposed second term that will keep him in the post until 2025, following a vote on the first day of a virtual IOC session. Bach received 93 of the 94 eligible votes cast in an online process.

"Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart for this overwhelming vote of confidence and trust," he told members after the vote. "I want to continue to achieve ambitious goals with you in the post-coronavirus world."

Bach took over in 2013 as the organisation's ninth president since the body's founding in 1894, succeeding outgoing president Jacques Rogge and beating five other candidates. Presidents can serve two terms - a first term of eight years and a second of four if re-elected.

A German lawyer who won a gold medal in fencing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, Bach has been an IOC member since 1991. After taking over in 2013 he introduced a string of reforms a year later designed to reduce the cost and size of the Olympics, as potential host cities were scared away by the financial implications linked to the Games.

Bach also had to navigate through the fallout of a 2014 Sochi Olympics doping scandal that eventually led to consecutive Olympic bans of Russia, and a troubled 2016 Rio de Janeiro that was marred by financial and political problems - and several corruption investigations. The 67-year-old has also faced the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic - the first Games to be delayed in peacetime.

Bach has ruled the IOC virtually unopposed, with the vast majority of decisions in his eight years so far receiving unanimous support from its members, who currently number just over 100.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HAL hands over dividend cheque of Rs 376.93 cr to Rajnath Singh

Defence Public Sector Undertaking DPSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited HAL paid the second interim dividend of Rs 376.93 crore for the Financial Year FY 2020-21 to the Government. The dividend cheque was handed over to Raksha Mantri Shri Rajn...

Bulgaria reports 3,502 new COVID-19 cases, highest in three months

Bulgaria reported 3,502 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest daily tally in three months, prompting some regions to again tighten measures to tame the third wave of the pandemic.The governments response to the crisis, and what oppon...

Chacko's decision to resign from Congress not wise: Hibi Eden

Congress MP Hibi Eden on Wednesday said that party leader PC Chackos decision to resign was not wise at a crucial juncture when the is facing an important election. He PC Chacko is a very senior Congress leader who has been given ample oppo...

TMC supporters protest across Bengal over 'attack' on Mamata

Trinamool Congress supporters took to the streets across West Bengal, protesting against the alleged attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram on Wednesday evening.TMC supporters raised slogans against the BJP and protested at v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021