Left Menu

Bidyashagar Singh hat-trick leads TRAU to 3-1 win over Real Kashmir FC

In the 54th minute, Real Kashmir tried to get the ball rolling through Lalrindika Ralte who tried to launch a bid to get the equaliser.

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 10-03-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 22:15 IST
Bidyashagar Singh hat-trick leads TRAU to 3-1 win over Real Kashmir FC

Bidyashagar Singh scored a hat-trick as TRAU notched up a thumping 3-1 win over Real Kashmir FC in an I-League match here on Wednesday. Bidyashagar, who had scored a hat-trick against Mohammedan SC in the previous game, continued his fine scoring form even as the Snow Leopards pulled one goal back in the 24th minute.

TRAU broke through the Real Kashmir FC defence in the 8th minute when a routine clearance was fluffed by Anuj Kumar and Bidyashagar thumped home from close range.

The Snow Leopards scored their equaliser in the 24th minute when Danish Farooq headed home from close range from a free-kick scenario, to make the scoreline 1-1.

In the 37th minute, Bidyashagar was played on goal by a Komron Tursunov pass and the nimble-footed forward slyly slotted the ball past an onrushing Anuj to make it 2-1.

The second turned into a cagey affair as both teams fought to gain attacking momentum by stitching passes. In the 54th minute, Real Kashmir tried to get the ball rolling through Lalrindika Ralte who tried to launch a bid to get the equaliser. Ralte's delivery into the box was thwarted by TRAU's goalkeeper.

Bidyashagar eventually sealed the deal for TRAU in the 85th minute when he bundled home from close range after Joseph Olaleye's shot from inside the box caused havoc, resulting in him taking advantage of a loose ball and slot home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India has provided over 481 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines to various countries: Govt

India has provided over 481 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines to various countries, the government informed Lok Sabha on Wednesday.In written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said ext...

Recognizing ‘historic tipping point’, UN begins push towards more sustainable energy future

Our challenge is clear to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, the world must cut carbon emissions by at least 45 per cent below 2010 levels within the next decade, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said. He was addressing more than 20 min...

AIADMK's list of 171 nominees out, constituencies for allies

Eyeing a record straight third term, the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday announced its second list of 171 candidates for the April 6 Assembly polls, renominating most of its heavyweights.Together with its first list of six candidat...

HAL hands over dividend cheque of Rs 376.93 cr to Rajnath Singh

Defence Public Sector Undertaking DPSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited HAL paid the second interim dividend of Rs 376.93 crore for the Financial Year FY 2020-21 to the Government. The dividend cheque was handed over to Raksha Mantri Shri Rajn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021